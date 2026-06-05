Lagunitas Creates 'Beer Roadie' Role to Celebrate Launch of Iron Maiden Collab: Trooper West Coast IPA

Immersive job gives one lucky fan the beer education of a lifetime

PETALUMA, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lagunitas Brewing Company is inviting craft beer and music fans to apply for its first-ever Beer Roadie position: an all-expenses-paid, limited-time role that offers a hands-on Trooper West Coast IPA training as it rolls out alongside the USA leg of Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives World Tour, kicking off in New Jersey on September 5. Inspired by the idea that passion shouldn't be something you clock out of, especially when 62% of employees globally say they still hide parts of themselves at work (Forbes, 2025), the Beer Roadie role rewards fans who live their love of music and beer out loud. Aspiring Beer Roadies can throw their hat in the ring to join the tour beginning June 6 by visiting at BeerRoadie.com.

Be Our Beer Roadie Speed Speed

"Beer Roadie isn't about climbing a ladder, it's about stepping out of the grind and into something real," said Hannah Dray, Chief Marketing Officer at Lagunitas Brewing Company. "This is a hands‑on chance to learn about craft beer, connect with the community, and jump right into where great beer and great music meet. There's a seat at our bar for everyone, and we can't wait to see who joins our crew this summer as our first‑ever Beer Roadie."

The Beer Roadie will work alongside Lagunitas brewers and beer educators, learning how Trooper West Coast IPA is brewed, handled, and served, then take that knowledge on the road to Eddie's Dive Bar pre‑show pop‑up events at select Run for Your Lives Tour stops.

This isn't a traditional concert road crew role, though. Beer Roadie is a serious, beer‑first stewardship position, rooted in Lagunitas' belief that great beer deserves passion, curiosity, and respect - especially when paired with a fanbase as devoted as Iron Maiden's. Along the way, the Beer Roadie will serve as an ambassador for Trooper West Coast IPA, sharing the story behind the beer and helping fans experience it at its best.

This latest release in the Trooper Beer series brings that history into bold new territory. Created in partnership with Lagunitas, Trooper West Coast IPA is a modern take on the style with real attitude, pungent, resinous, and bursting with flavor. Brewed with Krush hops and clocking in at 6.6% ABV, it hits the sweet spot between intensity and drinkability, offering a fresh expression that speaks to longtime hop lovers and new drinkers alike.

Applicants hoping to land the coveted Lagunitas Beer Roadie role must submit a 30-second video at BeerRoadie.com answering one simple question: "What would make you the ideal candidate as the Trooper Beer Roadie?" Entries will be narrowed to three finalists, who will be interviewed by the Lagunitas selection committee before one winner is chosen to receive training at Lagunitas' headquarters, before hitting the road for select tour stops. Videos must be uploaded before 11:59 PM on July 7, 2026.

Applications for the Beer Roadie role are now open. Fans can learn more about the experience and how to apply at www.BeerRoadie.com. For more information about Iron Maiden's Trooper Beer, please visit IronMaidenBeer.com. For more information about Lagunitas Brewing Company, please visit www.Lagunitas.com.

About The Lagunitas Brewing Company

Founded in 1993, Lagunitas Brewing Company grew from a Northern California kitchen stove into a global craft beer icon, now sold in more than 38 countries and home to the world's #1‑selling IPA. Known for hop-forward innovation, its portfolio spans iconic beers like Lagunitas IPA and A Little Sumpin' Sumpin', non‑alcoholic IPNA and Hazy IPNA, and the original sparkling hop water, Hoppy Refresher. Lagunitas blends quality, creativity, and community, always with a seat at the bar for everyone. Learn more at www.LAGUNITAS.com.

About Trooper Beer

Iron Maiden's Trooper Beer is now in its fourteenth year, with sales approaching 50 million pints worldwide since its launch in 2013. There are currently a dozen or so different Trooper Beers being sold around the world, including locally brewed variants in England, Germany, Brazil, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and the USA.

SOURCE The Lagunitas Brewing Company