Lagunitas Teams Up with Female Tattoo Artists for International Women's Day

Inspired by Iconic Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Can Art, Lagunitas Funds Free Tattoos for Fans

PETALUMA, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, The Lagunitas Brewing Company is partnering with female tattoo artists nationwide to celebrate self‑expression through art and ink. Inspired by the return of Little Sumpin' Sumpin's iconic Millie can art, the brand commissioned custom flash sheets from four female artists across the U.S., and on March 13, fans who book an appointment and select one of the designs will receive a free tattoo, funded by Lagunitas, at select locations on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin

Based on the insight that while women are more likely than men to have tattoos, they make up just 25% of tattoo artists and only 5% of tattoo shop owners nationwide. Through this collaboration, Lagunitas is intentionally supporting female artists, creating space for their creativity and inviting fans to wear art that honors self-expression, individuality, and their love of Lagunitas.

"Lagunitas has always stood for individuality and showing up as your full, unapologetic self. Knowing that women are more likely to get tattoos but remain underrepresented as artists, we wanted to do more than celebrate; we wanted to invest," said Hannah Dray, CMO of Lagunitas Brewing Company. "By partnering with female tattoo artists and inviting them to reinterpret our iconic Millie art, we're supporting the creators behind the culture and giving fans a chance to wear that expression proudly."

Lagunitas first introduced Little Sumpin' Sumpin' (LSS) and its unmistakable can artwork in 2009, quickly earning a cult following for its hoppy yet smooth profile and the now-iconic Millie design. The return of the original Millie artwork in 2024 was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, reaffirming the deep connection between artwork, beer, and the Lagunitas community, and inspiring a next evolution of creative expression.

Among the four artists selected for this limited collaboration are:

San Francisco: Mary Joy Scott (@maryjoytattoo), known for her bold yet playful linework and modern illustrative style.

(@maryjoytattoo), known for her bold yet playful linework and modern illustrative style. Los Angeles: Amelia Rose (@ameliarose.jpg), whose work blends softness and strength through fine‑line detail.

(@ameliarose.jpg), whose work blends softness and strength through fine‑line detail. Chicago: Julia Campione (@juliacampione), recognized for her distinctive approach to character‑driven and expressive tattoo art.

(@juliacampione), recognized for her distinctive approach to character‑driven and expressive tattoo art. New York City: Becca Genne‑Bacon (@beccagennebacon), whose work merges classic tattoo influences with contemporary storytelling.

The first ten appointments at each participating location will be offered on a first‑come, first‑served basis. Fans interested in participating in this unique celebration of women, art, and the beloved Millie, follow @Lagunitasbeer for more information on booking. For more information on Lagunitas Brewing Company and details on this campaign, please contact Jenny Davis at [email protected]

About Lagunitas Brewing Company

Founded in 1993, Lagunitas Brewing Company grew from a Northern California kitchen stove into a global craft beer icon, now sold in more than 38 countries and home to the world's #1‑selling IPA. Known for hop-forward innovation, its portfolio spans iconic beers like Lagunitas IPA and A Little Sumpin' Sumpin', non‑alcoholic IPNA and Hazy IPNA, and the original sparkling hop water, Hoppy Refresher. Lagunitas blends quality, creativity, and community; always with a seat at the bar for everyone. Learn more at www.LAGUNITAS.com.

