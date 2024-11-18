Laifen Kicks Off Holiday Shopping with Exclusive Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Don't Miss Out on Laifen's Biggest Sales of the Year With Major Discounts Across Top Retailers!

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here, and Laifen is celebrating Black Friday with exclusive offers across their official website , Amazon , and top retailers nationwide. Now through the holiday shopping rush, customers can enjoy up to 40% off sitewide on Laifen.com, along with a special bundle promotion: purchase a Swift Special Hair Dryer and receive a free Wave Toothbrush. Additionally, Amazon shoppers can also enjoy up to 40% off select Laifen products. This season marks a major milestone for Laifen, as the brand continues to expand accessibility to high-tech, luxurious products, allowing more people to elevate their lifestyle with advanced beauty and wellness solutions—just in time for the holidays.

Building on the recent success of the brand's launch at Target in October, Laifen is thrilled to expand its reach to more shoppers this holiday season with distribution at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Macy's, QVC and Nordstrom. Laifen's exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday retailer deals include:

Walmart – Swift Hair Dryer: 30% off ( November 25 - December 2 )

– Swift Hair Dryer: 30% off ( ) Best Buy – Swift Premium Hair Dryer + Bag (includes two nozzles): 24% off ( November 21 - December 2 )

– Swift Premium Hair Dryer + Bag (includes two nozzles): 24% off ( ) Macy's – Wave ABS Toothbrush (6 brush heads): 19% off ( November 14 - December 3 )

Following a year of rapid growth in the U.S. market, Laifen is thrilled to make its innovative beauty and wellness products more accessible than ever this holiday season. With exceptional Black Friday deals, Laifen combines cutting-edge design and performance with unbeatable value. Known for redefining personal care standards, Laifen's iconic Swift hair dryers and award-winning Wave toothbrushes—celebrated for their sleek design and advanced technology—have earned widespread acclaim from both media and consumers. Recently named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2024 , the Wave toothbrush exemplifies Laifen's commitment to excellence in functionality and style. This Black Friday, Laifen invites consumers to elevate their routines with these acclaimed products at remarkable savings.

Shop the sales now and for more information on Laifen, please visit www.laifentech.com or follow @laifen_tech and @laifentech on social media.

About Laifen :

Founded in 2019, Laifen is an innovative technology company with years of experience in both R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen's advanced and efficient personal care appliances and accessories can be found in over eleven million households worldwide. Laifen constantly challenges industry standards for performance and is committed to continuously exploring new possibilities and developing new technologies to provide users worldwide with exceptional experiences.

