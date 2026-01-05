LAIFEN UNVEILS NEW CUTTING-EDGE PERSONAL CARE INNOVATIONS AT CES

The global lifestyle tech brand announces the next-generation Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush, Mini Hair Dryer and the Swift 4 Hair Dryer set to launch later this year

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen, the global lifestyle technology brand known for elevating everyday rituals through intelligent design and meticulous craftsmanship, returns to CES with an immersive showcase that brings its brand philosophy - every detail, crafted for life - to the forefront. This year, Laifen invites attendees to explore its world of thoughtful engineering and modern living, where beauty, wellness and technology meet with effortless harmony. As part of this experiential presentation, Laifen will preview its newest creations, including the Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush, Mini Hair Dryer and Swift 4 Hair Dryer. These sleek, intuitive tools are designed to seamlessly enhance daily life.

Laifen is more than a brand, it is a companion in life's small, meaningful rituals. Every detail, crafted for life, reflects the brand's commitment to quality consumers can feel, care they can trust and intelligence that enhances every moment. At CES 2026, Laifen invites attendees to experience its world of intelligent personal care at Booth #30225 in the LVCC South Hall 1. Designed as an immersive lifestyle showcase, the booth blends interactive experiences with thoughtfully crafted displays. Guests can explore the 20-Hairdryer Showcase Wall, take part in hands-on demos with the Mini and Swift 4 hairdryers and test the power and precision of Laifen's Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush. Additional areas include a Razor Experience Zone and Component Showcase, giving visitors an up-close look at Laifen's meticulous engineering. Each space is designed not just to highlight products, but to reflect the brand's ethos: every detail crafted to enhance daily life with style, care and intelligence.

Additionally, the brand's partnership with Spanish artist Martin Sati will be on display at the booth. Martin transformed The Wave toothbrushes into unique works of art by blending digital and analogue paintings. Leveraging digital techniques to define the characteristics of the paint and analogue methods to bring those qualities vividly to life, Sati turned everyday objects into expressive creations by fusing technology and artistry.

New launches that will be on display at Laifen's CES booth:

Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush: As the world's first oscillation and vibration technology toothbrush, it features a pro-level cleaning with 60-degree oscillating motions and up to 66,000 vibrations per minute to provide a deep, gentle clean. Inspired by the dentist-recommended Modified Bass technique, the Dual-Mode Cleaning System offers a Daily Clean and Deep Clean mode with three intensity levels and the Smart Pressure Sensor alerts users when they are brushing too hard to protect gums. Custom-designed brush heads are gentle on gums and effectively remove plaque, an extended battery life (up to 70 days) makes it suitable to travel with, and intuitive ergonomics ensure a comfortable and effortless experience for every user. The toothbrush also provides a personalized brushing report via the Laifen App which guides users to achieve an optimal cleaning with smart guidance and personalized care.

Mini Hair Dryer: Delivers Laifen's signature high-speed power in an ultra-portable design that is 33% smaller and 27% lighter than previous models, making it ideal for travel and life on-the-go. Despite its compact form, the Mini features 110,000 RPM brushless motor and optimized airflow technology for smooth, salon-quality results.

Delivers Laifen's signature high-speed power in an ultra-portable design that is 33% smaller and 27% lighter than previous models, making it ideal for travel and life on-the-go. Despite its compact form, the Mini features 110,000 RPM brushless motor and optimized airflow technology for smooth, salon-quality results. Swift 4 Hair Dryer: The newest generation of the premium Swift line, the Swift 4 exemplifies a heightened sense of quality and craftsmanship by working seamlessly with essential oils to leave hair smooth, nourished and effortlessly manageable. The dryer uses Laifen's 4th Generation High-Speed Brushless Motor technology (115,000 RPM) and is crafted from a durable blend of PC, ABS and Aluminum Alloy.

In the era of smart living, Laifen leads intelligent personal care solutions that simplify routines rather than complicate them. Laifen envisions a future where personal care devices not only perform exceptionally but also integrate seamlessly into daily life, capturing movement, anticipating user needs, and adding warmth and comfort to everyday moments.

Laifen will be at CES booth #30225 LVCC South Hall 1 and also showcasing at Pepcom. For more information, please visit www.laifentech.com or follow @laifen_tech and @ laifentech on social media.

About Laifen :

Established in 2019, Laifen began with our independently designed and manufactured 110,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor — the innovative core behind our now internationally recognized line of hair dryers. Building on this foundation, we expanded into oral care in 2023 with the launch of the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush, powered by a sensor-controlled servo motor system previously used in robots. In 2025, we redefined the craftsmanship and efficiency of electric shavers with the introduction of the Laifen electric shaver and our in-house high-speed linear motor inspired by the catapult system of aircraft carriers.

