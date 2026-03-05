Laifen Marks International Women's Month with New Innovations Designed to Elevate Women's Daily Care

The Laifen Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer and Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush bring professional-level performance to everyday beauty and wellness rituals.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Women's Month, Laifen, the global leader in high performance personal care technology, celebrates women everywhere by championing curiosity, confidence and change. Anchored in the theme, "Try Something New," Laifen invites women across the country to step into a new era of speed and care with their Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer and Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush.

Rooted in the belief that progress begins with curiosity, Laifen's International Women's Day campaign celebrates the choice to try something new, rethink routines, embrace innovation and prioritize selfcare. Laifen invites women to experience how thoughtfully designed technology can elevate every routine. Engineered with women's lives in mind, Laifen's high-performance personal care tools combine speed, precision and gentle care to transform daily rituals. By delivering faster results without compromising excellence, Laifen's high speed hair dryer and powerful electric toothbrush give women back time, confidence and control, reinforcing that meaningful change often starts with the smallest, most intentional choices.

The newest addition to Laifen's lineup of hair dryers, the Mini , delivers powerful, salon-level performance in a lightweight, travel-friendly design, helping to achieve smooth, healthy hair faster, without compromising hair health. The Wave Pro , which was recently launched in the U.S., brings precision engineering and intelligent care to oral health, transforming daily routines into a movement of self-investment.

Together, these innovations reflect Laifen's commitment to empowering women through smarter designs and purposeful technology, highlighting that self-care is efficient, thoughtful and dynamic as the women are who rely on it.

Starting now until March 22, Laifen is offering up to 25% off their best-selling products for International Women's Month including the SE 2, SE Lite, Wave Pro and Wave SE on official website and Amazon. The SE hair dryer and travel bag bundle will also be available at Costco.com starting March 1. For more information, please visit LaifenTech.com.

About Laifen :

Established in 2019, Laifen began with our independently designed and manufactured 110,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor, the innovative core behind our now internationally recognized line of hair dryers. Building on this foundation, Laifen expanded into oral care in 2023 with the launch of the Wave Electric Toothbrush, powered by a sensor-controlled servo motor system previously used in robots. In 2025, Laifen redefined the craftsmanship and efficiency of electric shavers with the introduction of the T1 Pro and P3 Pro electric shavers, featuring the brand's in-house high-speed linear motor inspired by the catapult system of aircraft carriers. In 2026, Laifen upgraded their award-winning electric toothbrush with the launch of the Wave Pro, which delivers advanced brushing features including a Dual-Mode Cleaning System and Smart Pressure Sensor.

SOURCE Laifen