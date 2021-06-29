Laine Hardy to Perform "Memorize You" on ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series "The Bachelorette"

After appearing in the landmark 25 th season of "The Bachelor," Katie Thurston emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house; and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her and is ready to step into the spotlight for her own love story to be told.

ABOUT LAINE HARDY

A native of Livingston, Louisiana (pop. 2,000) Laine Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar and later joined his brother playing in local clubs and bars for upwards of six hours a night, inspired by artists ranging from Luke Combs and Elvis Presley to Mark Broussard. After winning American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring, headlining shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington and more. Laine's 2020 "Ground I Grew Up On" virtual tour, made 20-plus online stops to date, with views at 2 Million and counting. Catch Laine as he hits the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off on July 22, Laine will headline shows coast to coast spanning the fall. Tickets for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Laine Hardy go on sale July 1. Visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.

On May 14, 2021, Laine released feel-good summertime track and video, "Memorize You," written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes and Steven Dale Jones, and produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett). Follow his socials to keep up to date on his new music plans for the rest of the year!

While Louisiana is home, Nashville is where he is destined to be. There, he met his producer Michael Knox and the pair went to work on Laine's 2020 music releases including his single "Tiny Town" (Michael Tyler), and tracks "Ground I Grew Up On" (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers), "Let There Be Country" (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nichols), "Other LA" (Laine Hardy, Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan and Dan Isbell) on Buena Vista Records / Industrial Media's 19 Recordings. The songs, which earned Laine a Taste of Country RISER designation, tell the stories of Laine's childhood on the bayou where on an average day you'll find him fishing, riding his four-wheeler, spending time with his family, dogs, and feasting on jambalaya or his grandmother's traditional Korean kimchi.

For more information about Laine Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com and join his journey @TheLaineHardy.

SOURCE Buena Vista Records