Lainiere Health™ & Wellness Named Official Antimicrobial Fabric Partner Of The International Luxury Hotel Association

"At Chargeurs, we're committed to driving innovation in antimicrobial textiles and fabrics and we couldn't be prouder to partner with ILHA as we bring our Lainiere Performance Silver solutions to the hospitality industry," said Thomas Becker, Senior Director of Innovation and Design at Chargeurs. "With both hotel guests and staffs focused on health and safety, fabrics that offer antimicrobial benefits are a key tool that hoteliers can use to improve on-site hygiene and provide the peace of mind travelers are looking for."

Lainiere Performance Silver harnesses the power of natural silver to fight microbes on soft surfaces, essentially making them self-cleaning. Positively charged ions are embedded in fibers used to produce antimicrobial fabrics that offer long-lasting protection against microbes such as bacteria, mold and fungus, which can cause odor, stains and fabric degradation.

"There's great pent-up demand for travel globally and the luxury hospitality industry is committed to providing guests and staff with the highest level of confidence ahead of the resurgence in travel we expect to see over the coming months," said Barak Hirschowitz, President of ILHA. "Our ILHA hotel partners are doing everything possible to improve safety and hygiene for guests and staff. Having access to the innovative line of antimicrobial fabric products from Lainiere Health & Wellness will help ensure these luxury hotels can provide enhanced safety while not compromising on any aspect of the guest experience."

For the hospitality industry, Lainiere Performance Silver offers a range of high-quality antimicrobial products, each of which can be customized with a brand's or hotel property's colors and logo. These include washable, reusable face masks and clear window masks for front desk representatives and waitstaffs. For food and beverage operations, Lainiere Performance Silver offers solutions for both back of house and front of house, including chefwear and server gloves for waitstaff. Laundry and valet solutions include antimicrobial laundry bags for use by housekeeping staffs as well as antimicrobial garment and shoe bags that guests can take to reuse when they check out.

For hotel guests, the Lainiere Performance Silver line includes a portable Protective Travel Kit with a mask, gloves and antimicrobial wipes that can be offered as a gift at check-in or through a hotel's gift shop. Hoteliers can also offer guests antimicrobial fashion masks that are hand-made in Italy with luxury fabrics. For kids aged 4 and older, there are washable masks made with environmentally friendly recycled fibers and sustainable cotton, with 96 stick-on decals that can be used to personalize their face coverings. For fitness centers, the Lainiere Performance Silver range includes antimicrobial and anti-odor gloves that are reusable, washable and fast-drying.

Silver has been safely used as an antimicrobial agent for millennia. Lainiere Performance Silver from Lainiere Health & Wellness is certified safe, with EPA and BPR registrations and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 accreditation.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL LUXURY HOTEL ASSOCIATION

The International Luxury Hotel Association is luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research. ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, a WEBINAR SERIES and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group, which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube

ABOUT LAINIERE HEALTH & WELLNESS

Lainiere Health & Wellness is a sister company of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies focused on producing PPE for the consumer, military and hospitality sectors. Chargeurs*PCC provides end-to-end solutions for the world's leading fashion apparel brands by designing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is a global group which delivers its expertise in four key sectors with very high potential for value creation: protection for premium materials, fashion and luxury, museum services and healthcare. The Group has over 2,400 employees in five continents, who serve a diversified customer base spanning more than 90 countries. Revenue for first-half 2020 amounted to €518.5 million. www.lainierehospitality.com

