Laird Connectivity Marks a New Phase of Growth with Strategic Rebrand and Name Change

Ezurio Brings Design Possibility to Life by Helping Companies Turn Innovations into Successful Connected Products

AKRON, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announces it has rebranded as Ezurio, marking a new era of innovation and customer-focused solutions. Ezurio's new name honors the company's heritage of connectivity excellence and forward-looking approach to solving the complex challenges their customers face around the world.

Ezurio combines Laird Connectivity and Boundary Devices, which together represents decades of experience supporting complex connectivity needs in the medical, industrial, and commercial sectors. Rebranding as Ezurio builds on those strong foundations and reflects the company's mission to empower businesses around the globe, helping them transform their innovative visions into successful, connected products with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Ezurio offers everything companies need to successfully develop connected products: a full range of wireless modules, system-on-modules (SOMs), computer-on-modules (COMs), customized single-board computers (SBCs), internal antennas, IoT devices, EMC testing, custom solutions, certification support and more.

"At Ezurio, our expanding portfolio of wireless connectivity and processing solutions, along with our secure multi-OS software and accredited wireless testing capabilities, is deeply rooted in our understanding of our customers' unique challenges and aspirations," stated Bill Steinike, CEO of Ezurio. "Ezurio is built on the foundation of our engineering excellence, and we are committed to reducing our customers' total development costs and accelerating their time to market."

Customers, partners, and the industry will see Ezurio's new brand identity roll out across all platforms and materials from today. To see Ezurio in person, our next event is Embedded World Exhibition, Booth 4-475, in Nuremberg, Germany on April 9-11. Ezurio will feature the new Tungsten510 & Nitrogen8Mini SMARC SOM solutions, Sona MT320 Wi-Fi 6 Module, BL54 Series Bluetooth LE modules, Sera NX040 UWB module demonstration, and much more.

To learn more about Ezurio, your connectivity expert, and how we are helping to build the connected future, visit ezurio.com/laird-connectivity.

