Laird Connectivity Releases Compact Sub-GHz FlexDipole Antenna for Enhanced IoT Connectivity

AKRON, Ohio, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, is pleased to announce the release of the sub-GHz FlexDipole Antenna, engineered to redefine the standards of sub-GHz wireless communication. This state-of-the-art antenna is meticulously designed to support the 863 MHz - 928 MHz frequency range, making it a perfect fit for sub-GHz solutions such as LoRaWAN, Sigfox and Proprietary RF.

The sub-GHz FlexDipole Antenna boasts a remarkably small footprint of just 75.8mm x 13.75mm x 0.1mm. Despite its compact size, it delivers exceptional performance across its operating frequency, ensuring reliable and robust communication. This performance is key for developers and manufacturers looking to enhance the connectivity and efficiency of their long-range wireless products.

In addition to the compact footprint, the sub-GHz FlexDipole comes with an innovative design for mounting featuring adhesive backing, allowing for easy and flexible installation in a variety of enclosures and end product designs. This versatility is complemented by its ability to operate in extreme temperatures, ranging from -40˚C to +85˚C (-40˚F to +185˚F), ensuring dependable performance in even the most challenging conditions. Understanding the diverse needs of IoT devices, Laird Connectivity offers the sub-GHz FlexDipole Antenna with two connector options: MHF1 or MHF4L. This choice provides customers with the flexibility to cater to a wide range of wireless devices and applications.

Senthooran Ragavan, senior product manager at Laird Connectivity, commented on the launch stating, "The sub-GHz FlexDipole Antenna is a testament to Laird Connectivity's commitment to innovation and quality. We understand the evolving demands of the IoT industry, and our new antenna is designed to meet these challenges head-on, offering superior performance, versatility, and reliability. It's an essential component for anyone looking to push the boundaries of what's possible with sub-GHz technology".

The sub-GHz FlexDipole is ideal for many application areas, including industrial automation, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart transportation, smart environment, and SCADA. Additionally, the MHF4L antenna is pre-certified with the company's own RM1261/RM1262 LoRaWAN modules.

The sub-GHz FlexDipole is available for purchase from all of our distribution partners including Digi-Key, Mouser, Arrow, Avnet, and Future. Visit the product page for more information about this antenna solution and links to buy now: https://www.lairdconnect.com/product/868-915-mhz-flexdipole

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, system-on-modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

