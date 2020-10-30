Laird Superfood and SheerID Partner to Honor and Help Fuel U.S. Medical Professionals, First Responders, Teachers, Military Personnel and Veterans

SISTERS, Ore., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In appreciation of medical professionals, first responders, teachers, military personnel, and veterans in the U.S. who tirelessly serve others during challenging times, Laird Superfood (LSF), creator of assorted plant-based superfood products, is offering them an exclusive 10% discount and free shipping on all of its plant-based products so they can feel fueled, focused and energized during challenging times.

Laird Superfood is partnering with SheerID, a leading identity marketing platform, to help facilitate and verify this select group so they can have exclusive access to the discount. SheerID helps brands to target specific groups and consumer segments, and then provides a platform to instantly verify the eligibility for the user to redeem an offer.

"We are thankful for the service of this courageous group of individuals who have chosen to dedicate their lives for the betterment of all of us, despite risk or hardship," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "We want to show our support by providing easier access to our plant-based superfood coffee creamers, hydrate coconut waters, activate daily jumpstart, coffee beans and our new harvest snacks so they can take on each day by feeling their best."

Laird Superfood uses only plant-based, all-natural ingredients and never includes anything artificial, lab-made, or synthetic in any of its products. This superfood company also prides itself on using ingredients that are sustainably grown and responsibly sourced.

"Frontline workers, military and teachers deserve to be recognized for the sacrifices they make to society every day," stated Sai Koppala, CMO of SheerID. "We're proud to help Laird Superfood recognize these important groups and ensure that only eligible members of these consumer tribes can access the generous offer Laird is providing."

To unlock the special discount and verify status, medical professionals can log in to https://lairdsuperfood.com/pages//everyday-hero-program or https://www.sheerid.com/shoppers/product/laird-superfood-10-off-for-everyday-heroes/

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. Known for its highly popular coffee creamers, hydration products, beverage enhancing supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate and harvest snacks, the Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

