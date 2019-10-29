Laird Superfood Brings Functional Mushroom to its Superfood Creamer Line

The new Laird Superfood Creamer Original with Functional Mushrooms combines the award-winning Original Superfood Creamer with four of nature's most energizing and nourishing mushrooms - Chaga, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps and Maitake. These mushrooms don't add any mushroom flavor to the creamy taste of Superfood Creamer, but instead provide a boost to your daily ritual. Blended in a cup of joe, the new Superfood Creamer Original with Functional Mushrooms will help jumpstart the day with vitality.

"More and more consumers are turning to plant-based products as a healthy addition to their nutritional ritual because they simply want to feel good, have energy and thrive," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Now we are offering them yet another exciting option to get that extra healthy spark of energy and vibrance by capitalizing on the benefits of these very special mushrooms. It's easy and supports the desire of so many people to reach peak performance in their everyday lives – no matter what they are doing."

The four mushrooms are:

Chaga

Lion's Mane

Cordyceps

Maitake

Other key ingredients in the Superfood Creamer Original with Functional Mushrooms include: Coconut Milk Powder, Organic Coconut Sugar, Aquamin™ (trace minerals and calcium from calcified sea algae), and Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil.

The Superfood Creamer Original with Functional Mushrooms is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com and in stores starting today for $12.95 per 8oz bag. Also, consumers who are part of the Laird Superfood subscription program can enjoy a limited offer of 20% off the new Superfood Creamer with Functional Mushrooms. New subscribers will receive 20% off, plus a dual power-frother and a custom sticker.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel you need from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

