All Flavors Contain Zero Added Sugar and Only Real-Food Ingredients

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood®, Inc. (NYSE: LSF), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, has expanded its Hydrate line with two new flavors. Wild Berry contains a blend of antioxidant-rich maqui, calafate and murta berries from Patagonia; Tropical Punch offers a blend of fruits and real orange oil. Laird Superfood has also introduced a Variety Pack containing all five Hydrate flavors and expanded its line-up of single-serve packets by offering the Original flavor in these convenient sticks.

Laird Superfood Expands Hydrate Drink Mix Offerings with New Wild Berry and Tropical Punch Flavors, and Introduces a Variety Pack

All Laird Superfood Hydrate powders contain only real-food ingredients, and have the added benefit of Aquamin™, a red marine algae that provides bioavailable seaweed-derived calcium and magnesium, and more than 70 trace minerals, including naturally occurring potassium and sodium. The fruit-flavored options are lightly sweetened with monk fruit for zero added sugar; Original is made from only two ingredients (coconut water and Aquamin).

Each product in the Laird Superfood Hydrate lineup contains electrolytes such as sodium and potassium that naturally replenish the body.

"It's surprising that many athletes still rely on processed sports drinks, and those who use hydration powders often find they're also filled with artificial ingredients and excessive sugars," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "At Laird Superfood, we're committed to making healthy hydration easy with our natural, clean products that empower people to make nutritious choices without compromising taste or performance."

The full Laird Superfood Hydrate lineup includes Lemon, Mango-Pineapple, Original, Tropical Punch, and Wild Berry, as well as a Variety Pack of all the flavors. Hydrate Original is now also available in single-serve sticks, as well as the existing 8-ounce bag.

All are available for purchase on LairdSuperfood.com and Amazon.

For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram, @LairdSuperfood on TikTok, and visit LairdSuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Co-Founded by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton in 2015 and selling its first products in 2016, the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his Co-Founder, wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

PRESS CONTACT

Brooke Cashin

[email protected]

702-306-7808

SOURCE Laird Superfood