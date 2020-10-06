Laird Superfood Expands its Plant-Based Product Platform into the Snack Foods Category with the Introduction of Nutrient-Dense Pili Nuts

Grown on trees in the nutrient-rich volcanic soil of the Philippines, Laird Superfood Pili Nuts are naturally high in fat and make for delicious, long-lasting fuel. The Laird Superfood Pili Nuts are wild harvested, sprouted in purified mountain water, and slow dried to preserve their delicate, buttery flavor. Aligned with its mission to provide consumers with food options that are whole food, plant-based, functional and nutrient-dense, the Laird Superfood Pili Nuts are a good source of magnesium and Vitamin E. With approximately 18 grams of fat per serving, it not only serves as a snack, but it provides long-lasting fuel and energy.

"The introduction of our Pili Nuts in the snack food category demonstrates our strong commitment to building a brand platform and continuing momentum in the natural foods market," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "We aim to expand into many aisles of the grocery store – and we feel that Pili Nuts is the perfect place to start. They are convenient, nutritional and taste great for any adventure. This product also compliments our founder Laird Hamilton's Daily Ritual, which continues to serve as our brand's guiding principle."

Laird Superfood Pili Nuts flavors and ingredients:

Matcha – The sprouted dried Pili Nuts are coated in organic Kyoto matcha and organic coconut flower sugar - the perfect marriage of two superfoods. Kyoto Matcha is made from the tender young leaf tips of shade-grown tea plants cultivated in Central Japan and has a naturally sweet taste with a vibrant green color.

Cacao – For chocolate lovers, the sprouted dried Pili Nuts are dusted with a coating of organic Ecuadorian Cacao and organic coconut flower sugar.

Himalayan Pink Salt – the sprouted dried Pili Nuts are sprinkled with a light dusting of Himalayan Pink Salt for a perfect salty finish.

Laird Superfood's Pili Nuts are available at lairdsuperfood.com and at select retailers for $11.95 for a 3-pack.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

