Laird Superfood Introduces Its RENEW Plant-Based Protein Powder to the Company's Expanding Product Lineup

"We set out to create an effective plant-based protein powder that is easier on the digestive system than the ones currently in the market," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "At the same time, we wanted to develop a plant-based protein powder that has all nine essential aminos that our bodies don't produce, so we got to work on a product that we believe is the ultimate plant-based protein - made from a blend of seed proteins and functional mushrooms. It's a perfect, complementary addition to Laird Superfood's line-up of plant-based coffee creamers, hydration products, beverage enhancing supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas and hot chocolate, and harvest snacks."

With the combined real ingredients of Hemp Seed Protein, Pumpkin, and Sacha Inchi Seed Protein, with a blend of Functional Mushroom extracts, the RENEW Plant-Based Protein aims to keep consumers nourished, charged and energized.

Plant-Based Protein Ingredients:

Organic Sacha Inchi Seed Protein – this power-packed seed is a complete protein offering all 9 essential amino acids.

Organic Hemp Seed Protein – with 20 amino acids including the 9-essential amino acids -- the building blocks of protein, making it a must-have ingredient in any plant-based protein powder.

Organic Cranberry Seed Protein – boasts 16 essential amino acids with a tart flavor profile.

Organic Unroasted Pumpkin Seed Protein – also known as "pepitas."

Functional Mushroom Extracts Included:

Organic Maitake – Maitake means Dancing mushroom in Japanese and is considered an adaptogen. It may help maintain the immune system and has been used for hundreds of years in Eastern cuisine and medicine for its support of overall health and vitality.

Organic Lion's Mane – An edible mushroom native to North America , Europe and Asia . It has been traditionally used in Chinese and Japanese medicine for its cognitive support. Clinical studies report that regular consumption of Lion's Mane may support nerve and brain health. Beta-glucans, like the ones in Lion's Mane, have been studied for their effect on immune and overall wellness.

Organic Chaga – Considered the "King of Mushrooms," Chaga has been referred to as "Chaga Gold" for its valuable properties. Studied for its support of the immune system, Chaga is a "go-to" for overall well-being.

Organic Cordyceps – Considered the "fountain of youth" in the mushroom kingdom, Cordyceps have been used for centuries in Eastern Medicine to support overall health and vitality. Emerging science reports that Cordyceps may support exercise endurance and performance.

Other ingredients included in Laird Superfood's RENEW Plant-Based Protein are yellow chlorella (a type of algae), organic coconut sugar, organic ceylon cinnamon, and freeze-dried coconut water.

Laird Superfood's RENEW Plant-Based Protein is available at lairdsuperfood.com for $29.95 for a 1 lb bag.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc., creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. Known for its highly popular coffee creamers, hydration products, beverage enhancing supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate and harvest snacks, the Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

