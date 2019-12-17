Laird Superfood Introduces Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms

The new, rich hot chocolate combines real, plant-based ingredients like organic cacao powder, organic cinnamon powder, and coconut milk powder along with three of nature's most nourishing mushrooms - Reishi, Chaga and Maitake. These adaptogenic mushrooms don't add any mushroom flavor to the delicious, smooth taste of the hot cocoa – just velvety, natural deliciousness.

"When we develop products, we obsess on four things: it has to be good for you; it has to taste good; it has to be eco-friendly, and it has to be inclusive for everyone," said Paul Hodge, CEO, and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Our new hot chocolate with functional mushrooms checks all of the boxes."

About Reishi, Chaga, and Maitake:

Reishi – is sometimes referred to as the "Queen of Mushrooms" and has been used for thousands of years in China and Japan for overall health. Polysaccharides and beta-glucans make Reishi a special mushroom.

The Laird Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms is easy to make. Just add 3 ½ tablespoons of the product to 8 ounces of hot water, then froth or stir for the perfect cup of hot chocolate.

The Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com and in stores starting today for $10.95 per 8 oz bag. Online shoppers can enjoy 20% off for a limited time and consumers who are part of the Laird Superfood subscription program can enjoy 20% off the new Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms. New subscribers will receive 20% off, plus a $10 gift card to use towards their next purchase of $20 or more.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel you need from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

