Laird Superfood Launches Pumpkin Spice Creamer, a Better-for-You Alternative to Popular Fall Beverages

One recipe serving of Laird Superfood's Pumpkin Spice Creamer has merely 40 calories and only 2 grams of natural sugar per serving. Compare this to the more than 400 calories and 50 grams of sugar in pumpkin spice lattes from other popular coffee brands. Like all other Laird Superfood products, the Pumpkin Spice Creamer is made from naturally sourced ingredients and is vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and keto-friendly and can be added to coffee, tea, smoothies and food for an added energy boost.

"We want to offer consumers a better way to enjoy the ever-popular pumpkin spice flavor. What our creamer lacks in sugar and chemicals, it makes up for in delicious and robust flavor from real, natural ingredients," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Our creamers deliver on flavor and provide a consistent energy boost throughout the day. We never want our customers to feel like they have to miss out on special moments – like enjoying a pumpkin spice beverage – just because they have dietary restrictions or simply don't want to consume excess amounts of sugar and artificial ingredients. We'll continue to release innovative products that give people a better option to reach for on the shelves."

Pumpkin Spice Creamer Details:

Festive blend of coconut, pumpkin, spice blend, and Aquamin

Contains only 2g of natural sugar per serving

One 8 oz bag contains approximately 32 servings at 34 cents per serving, saving you money this autumn

per serving, saving you money this autumn Limits the use of single-use coffee cups coupled with the convenience of an on-the-go seasonal creamer

No refrigeration required

All-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and keto-friendly

Pumpkin Spice Creamer is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com and at select retailers for $10.95 for an 8 oz bag. This product launch follows the recent releases of Unsweetened Instafuel and Pineapple Mango HYDRATE, adding to the diverse product lineup from Laird Superfood.

For more information and to purchase Pumpkin Spice Creamer, visit: https://lairdsuperfood.com/products/pumpkin-spice-superfood-creamer .

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, all-natural superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel to accomplish anything – no matter the mission – from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

