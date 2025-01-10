Lake Austin Home with Private Boat Slip Set for Sale at Luxury Auction® Jan 18 Post this

"The property offers a unique set of amenities for today's Austin buyer, given its immediate proximity to two of Austin's most prized attractions – the Austin Country Club and Lake Austin. The covered boat slip is the proverbial icing on the cake," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president.

The tri-level residence was recently asking $5.4 million, but on Saturday will be sold to the highest auction bidder who meets or exceeds the reserve price of only $2.1 million. Bidders are encouraged to attend the sale in person at the property site, though remote bidding – whereby an off-site bidder can still place bids in real-time via telephone or video feed – is available globally. Bidders must register with Platinum before a deadline of 5pm CT on Friday, January 17, in order to participate in the bidding process the following day.

Though it enjoys a standalone structure like a traditional, single-family home, the property is classified as a condominium. It is part of a small collection of such condominiums with the Marina Club development, a boutique and gated enclave of luxury residences, each with a private boat slip. The residence does not have direct frontage on Lake Austin but is within a short walk of 1-2 minutes from its lakefront slip, which can accommodate a boat of up to 30 ft in length (and a beam of approx. 9 ft).

The Marina Club is part of the larger Austin Country Club development, which extends beyond the formal confines of the private golf club, which is one of the oldest golf clubs in Texas and known as the home of Harvey Penick, a legendary golf instructor and best-selling author.

The home should appeal to Austin's architectural afficionados: it was originally designed in 2000 by beloved Austin architect Dick Clark, considered the city's godfather of contemporary architecture. It then underwent an extensive remodel in 2020 by SLIC Design, leading to a 2022 feature in Austin Home Magazine.

Three living levels provide 4,236 sf of interiors, while balconies add nearly 450 sf and a large, 3-vehicle garage adds another 726 sf. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and one half-bath. Notable features include an elegant, spiral staircase, glass elevator, gourmet kitchen, and open-concept living area centered around a Dick Clark statement fireplace.

Examples of custom finishes include white oak flooring throughout, curved walls, and a sumptuous primary bath with a stone soaking tub and elegant wall treatments in onyx.

Previews of the residence are available by daily appointment through January 17. Interested parties may contact Ms. Trudy Vella, Platinum's project manager, at 800.997.4235 to schedule an appointment. Additional luxury auction and property details are also online at TexasLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.65 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions