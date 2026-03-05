LAKE CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 24, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Lakeland's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (3) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy; (5) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 9, 2025, the Company reported third quarter earnings, including "net sales of $47.6 million for Q3 2026, with adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX, at $200,000—a decrease of $4.5 million or 95% compared with the prior year period." Further, "net loss was $16 million or ($1.64) per basic and diluted share versus net income of $100,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter."

During Lakeland's third-quarter earnings call, the Company's CEO, James Jenkins, attributed results in part to "delays in certification." Jenkins further revealed "we knew that, that certification was coming in March of '26."

On this news, Lakeland's stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 38.97%, to close at $9.16 per share on December 10, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

