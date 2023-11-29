Lake Norman Plumber on Call Expands Service Area to Include Outer Banks, North Carolina

Lake Norman Plumber on Call Offers 24/7 Emergency Plumbing Services As Well As Installing New Plumbing Fixtures and Appliances and More

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew McCafferty, Owner of Lake Norman Plumber on Call in Mooresville, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that he has expanded their service area to include Outer Banks, NC.

To read more about the new location in Outer Banks, NC and the plumbing services that Lake Norman Plumber on Call offers, please check out https://lakenormanplumberoncall.com/lake-norman-plumber-expands-service-area-to-include-outer-banks/ .

To visit the official page that represents the new Lake Norman Plumber on Call location, please visit https://lakenormanplumberoncall.com/professional-plumbing-services-for-powells-point-nc-and-the-greater-outer-banks-region/ .

As McCafferty noted, he and everyone at Lake Norman Plumber on Call is excited to bring their professional and knowledgeable plumbing services to the Outer Banks area.

From installing new plumbing fixtures and fixing leaky pipes to handling plumbing emergencies around the clock, the friendly and experienced team from Lake Norman Plumber on Call is ready and able to help.

"At Lake Norman Plumber On Call, we have built a reputation as a trusted and reliable plumbing company in the Lake Norman area," McCafferty noted.

"With our new location, we aim to extend that same level of expertise and customer satisfaction to the residents of Outer Banks."

There are a number of reasons why residents of Outer Banks, NC should consider Lake Norman Plumber on Call for their plumbing needs. These include:

Experience and Expertise: With years of experience in the plumbing industry, Lake Norman Plumber on Call has encountered and successfully resolved a wide range of plumbing issues. Their plumbers possess extensive knowledge and skills to handle any plumbing problem effectively and efficiently.

High-Quality Workmanship: Lake Norman Plumber on Call takes great pride in delivering work of the highest quality. Their plumbers are meticulous in their approach, ensuring that every job is done right the first time.

Customer Satisfaction: At Lake Norman Plumber on Call, customer satisfaction is their top priority. They strive to exceed expectations and provide a positive experience from the moment a customer contacts them to the completion of the job.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the Outer Banks community and look forward to serving you with our exceptional plumbing services," McCafferty said.

"Whether you need a quick fix or a major plumbing project, Lake Norman Plumber On Call is here to help. Give us a call today and let us take care of all your plumbing needs."

About Lake Norman Plumber on Call:

Lake Norman Plumber on Call is a licensed plumber in the Mooresville, NC area, with decades of experience as a plumbing contractor. They specialize in plumbing repairs, including 24/7 Emergency Plumbing Services, as well as installation of new plumbing fixtures and appliances. From hot water heaters to leaky pipes, they can handle all of their customers' plumbing needs. For more information, please visit https://lakenormanplumberoncall.com/ .

Lake Norman Plumber on Call Inc.

8295 Caratoke Hwy Unit B,

Powells Point, NC 27966

252-475-7627

https://lakenormanplumberoncall.com/professional-plumbing-services-for-powells-point-nc-and-the-greater-outer-banks-region/

SOURCE Lake Norman Plumber On Call Inc.