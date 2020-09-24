LAKE Solutions Puts Trust in Scality for New Cloud-Delivered Backup-as-a-Service Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality ® today announced that LAKE Solutions , a leading cloud service provider in Switzerland, has deployed Scality RING to power a new backup-as-a-service offering, providing its customers with a reliable and secure infrastructure with cloud-like economics. LAKE can now assure customers that their data is both available and compliant with local data protection regulations.

LAKE deployed one Scality RING storage cloud built on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Apollo 4000 Systems delivered with the HPE GreenLake as-a-service consumption model. Thanks to this flexible storage platform and consumption-based pricing model, the company upgraded its backup offering with the long-term objective of expanding service offerings to customers. This flexibility allows LAKE to respond to demand surges much faster than they could in the past and helps handle the uncertainty in customer usage peaks more efficiently and cost-effectively. The new solution enables LAKE's customers to back up to the cloud with just about any backup software on the market.

Thanks to the new infrastructure, LAKE now has:

A new regionally-compliant service offering

Incremental and agile scale-out capability

Ensured data replication across two datacenters

Cloud-economics with up to 50% TCO savings

"With Scality RING and HPE Apollo 4000 Systems we are able to scale disk by disk instead of needing to add entire nodes as with traditional infrastructures," explains Roger Schellenbaum, head of cloud infrastructure at LAKE. "As our customers grow their backup requirements, we can accommodate them at a very granular level, which is more cost-effective for them and for us."

Ensuring absolute security and compliance with customer data has always been a priority for the cloud service provider. Schellenbaum notes, "Scality RING enables us to spread backup data across our two data centers—something other vendors couldn't do." The capability to automatically replicate data between two different locations opens up a broad range of possibilities for LAKE to introduce new services, such as data archiving, for customers. In addition, Scality RING provides data-at-rest encryption to FIPS 140-2 level 1 standards, and HPE innovations in firmware protection, malware detection and recovery augmentation further strengthen the security.

One of LAKE's unique selling points is that it accommodates the various demands of its customers, so flexibility was a key priority in the new solution. The cloud service provider takes advantage of the RING's large ecosystem of qualified partnerships to offer its customers a wide choice of backup services. LAKE has standardized on Veeam and Commvault backup software and offers a managed service to back up customer data from their production environments to the HPE/Scality infrastructure. Read more about Scality's extensive ISV matrix .

