Scality outperforms 17 competing industry vendors in 2024 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage report

Extensive data-driven review process determined Scality a market leader, ranked as an Outperformer in three key categories

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, announced today that it has received the highest ratings across all key categories in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage. Scality was named both a Leader and Outperformer, achieving the highest scores across Key Features, Emerging Features and Business Criteria categories, well ahead of 17 competing vendors. See the full report here.

Rated as exceptional in a comparison of all key features, the report recognized Scality with the highest possible score of 5, ahead of 17 competing vendors in criteria that includes Kubernetes support, workload optimization, auditing, versioning, ransomware protection, reporting & analytics, storage optimization, and public cloud integration.

Other highlights:

Scality received the highest score of all competing object storage vendors, rated between superior and exceptional, in a comparison of business criteria that considered cost, performance, flexibility, manageability, scalability and ecosystem.





Scality also received the highest score of all vendors in the report across emerging features.





Categorizing Scality as an Outperformer, the report positioned Scality closest to the center of the Radar, signifying an optimal balance of feature play, platform play, maturity and innovation. The GigaOm Radar plots vendor solutions across a series of concentric rings with those set closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value. According to GigaOm, the closer to the center of the Radar chart a vendor sits, the better its execution and value, with top performers occupying the inner Leaders circle.

"We're thrilled to see Scality recognized as an object storage market leader by GigaOm," said Paul Speciale, Chief Marketing Officer at Scality. "This crucial report explains that object storage has revolutionized enterprise data management, with increased agility, reduced costs and improved business resilience."

He continued, "The technology innovations of object storage are already making a massive difference in important real-world applications, such as accelerating AI data lakes for genomic research, for example. Thanks to the capability of Scality RING to aggregate petabyte-scale genetics data, biologists now have efficient access from thousands of compute nodes to nearly 10 petabytes of data throughout its lifecycle, improving care for patients suffering from cancer and other diseases." Learn more about how Scality RING advances AI -powered genomic research here .

Scality solution insights in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage

The 2024 GigaOm Enterprise Object Storage Radar report is the fifth year the organization has investigated the object storage sector.

The report is intended to help prospective customers find the best fit for their use case and business requirements. In its assessment of Scality, the report says, "This year, Scality is a Leader, having outperformed many vendors with more enhancements and new features released over the last 12 months. The roadmap continues this theme, and we expect to see the continued development and maturity of these new features."

The report continues, "Leaders and Outperformers in this space are those who have been able to adapt to significant changes in data type and data size, solving the problems of new applications that use lots of small files. This has been a challenge for archive and backup solutions that were optimized for larger files and sequential streams of data, and it is a capability sorely needed by customers looking to consolidate data workflows and pipelines into single storage systems."

The criteria

Over 16 weeks, the GigaOm research process required Scality to present both high-level data and more detailed technical information encompassing table stakes, key, and emerging features of RING , the company's distributed file and object storage system. This process moved in multiple stages from report planning to briefings, report development, and fact checking.

The GigaOm Enterprise Object Storage Radar report required all solutions to meet capabilities widely adopted and well implemented in the sector, including access controls, data protection and optimization, encryption and security, remote and geo-replication, encryption, scale-out architecture and support for S3 and other protocols.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

