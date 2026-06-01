Lake to Coast Living in NC TV Series Spotlights Lake Norman and Coastal North Carolina Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Amy Fraser and Marty Briggs highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Lake Norman and coastal North Carolina.

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Lake to Coast Living in NC, a new locally hosted series in Lake Norman and coastal North Carolina, to its lineup. The North Carolina real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leaders Amy Fraser and Marty Briggs and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Lake to Coast Living in NC at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of two of North Carolina's most desirable regions by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Amy Fraser and Marty Briggs:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties across Lake Norman and the coastal communities of Southport, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island

Celebrating local businesses, restaurants, builders, designers, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life in these sought-after North Carolina markets

As co-owners of Cottage Real Estate and its extended brands, Amy and Marty have built a reputation for helping clients not just buy and sell homes, but truly live well in the communities they serve. The series also offers a behind-the-scenes look at how they guide clients through relocation, investment strategy, and property design while highlighting the broader ecosystem of services offered through Cottage Rental Collection and The Tailored Cottage.

"This show is a natural extension of what we already do every day," said Amy Fraser, co-host of Lake to Coast Living in NC. "We've always believed real estate is about more than a transaction. It's about lifestyle, connection, and helping people find where they truly want to be."

"We're excited to tell the story of these communities in a way that feels authentic and approachable," said Marty Briggs, co-host of Lake to Coast Living in NC. "Whether someone is considering a move, investing in property, or simply exploring the area, this show gives them a real sense of what life here looks like."

Lake to Coast Living in NC is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Lake to Coast Living in NC gives its hosts a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Lake Norman and coastal North Carolina. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs, community influencers, and industry leaders, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Lake to Coast Living in NC focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Lake to Coast Living in NC are available upon request.

About Amy Fraser & Marty Briggs

Amy Fraser and Marty Briggs are the husband-and-wife co-owners of Cottage Real Estate, a boutique brokerage serving the Lake Norman and coastal North Carolina markets. Known for their personalized, full-service approach, their business extends beyond traditional real estate through Cottage Rental Collection, which specializes in luxury rental experiences, and The Tailored Cottage, offering design and project management services for homeowners and investors. Together, alongside their team, they provide a seamless, lifestyle-driven approach to buying, selling, investing, and living well in North Carolina. For more information, visit cottagere.com.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network