LAKE TO OPEN PALM BEACH STOREFRONT AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS

The Southern-born brand brings its timeless styles to Palm Beach with a new boutique.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LAKE, the beloved sleep and loungewear brand known for its ultra-soft fabrics, is bringing its signature comfort to Palm Beach with a new storefront opening November 14. The 1,400-square-foot boutique captures the brand's Savannah heritage—classic, inviting, and designed to feel just like home.

This opening marks another exciting milestone in LAKE's continued retail expansion—its third new store this year following successful summer openings in Southampton and Charlotte, and its fifth location overall. Arriving just in time for the holidays, the Palm Beach boutique extends the brand's warm, Southern-rooted approach to a historic and beloved city, inviting clients to experience LAKE's signature softness and timeless style in person.

"We're thrilled to bring LAKE to Palm Beach, it's a place that we love to visit for its beautiful architecture and great shopping," said Anne Read Lattimore, LAKE Co-Founder. "After such an exciting year of growth, this feels like the perfect way to round out the year—opening our doors just in time for the holidays and connecting with both longtime LAKE customers and new ones in one of our favorite destinations," added Cassandra Cannon, fellow LAKE Co-Founder.

The Palm Beach store will showcase LAKE's assortment of women's, men's, and children's sleepwear- crafted in the brand's bestselling fabrications, including 100% Peruvian Pima Cotton and DreamModal. Guests will enjoy a personal shopping experience complete with LAKE's signature attention to detail and warm hospitality.

Doors open on November 14 at 11am. LAKE's Palm Beach storefront is located on Via Bice at 313 ½ Worth Avenue and will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About LAKE:

LAKE believes the most comfortable part of your day should be celebrated—from sleepy Saturday mornings to slow moments with loved ones. The brand began with a simple silhouette, a classic stripe, and the softest fabric imaginable: 100% Peruvian Pima Cotton. Today, LAKE offers comfort for women, men, and children—now extending into casualwear beyond the home—and boasts celebrity fans such as Jennifer Garner, Brie Larson, Cindy Crawford, and more. Founded in Savannah, Georgia, in 2014, LAKE is available online and in stores in Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Southampton, and now Palm Beach.

