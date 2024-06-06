Lakefront Texas Mansion with Private Ballroom to Sell at Luxury Auction® June 12 Post this

Bidding will occur live and in real-time, with the auction being held on the property site next Wednesday evening. Anyone wishing to attend the luxury auction and bid on the home must formally register with Platinum by 5pm CT on June 11. The auction house is working with listing agent Ashley Myers of Fairwater Real Estate for the sale.

The property is situated on Lake Conroe, a 21,000-acre lake located about one hour north of central Houston. It's popular as a weekend or vacation getaway for residents of the Houston metro area and neighboring cities. Recreational boating, waterskiing and swimming are popular lake activities.

A Mediterranean-inspired residence sits at the center of the property, and offers 8,200 sf of interior space throughout two living level, with 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths. It was custom-built in 2000 by its current owners, a husband and wife who are Texas natives. Due to the wife's background in theater and the arts – including careers in ballet and dance instruction – the center of the home's upper level features a sprawling "ballroom" with polished wood floors, adjacent lounge with large wet bar and concession area, and elevated views over Lake Conroe. "Years ago, they would often return home after a night out with 20-30 couples in tow, and everyone would just dance for hours," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president.

Despite the allure of a private ballroom, the property's 2.35-acre parcel with 150 ft of lake frontage is arguably its standout feature, Lesnock noted. "The gated entry and long, tree-lined driveway create the feeling you're arriving at one of the grand manors of the Old South, while the expansive backyard and outdoor living areas fronting the lake form a spectacular venue for family fun and large-scale parties."

To be sure, the front of the property includes a circular courtyard with central fountain and lovely floral accents, while the backyard includes a summer kitchen, custom pool and spa, large pool deck and plenty of greenspace – all fronting the lake. The new owner also has the ability to install a boat dock or similar structures, if desired.

Additional features include a chef's kitchen, grand salon with stone fireplace and "wall of windows" providing direct lake views, a fitness center, elevator, indoor fountain, executive study and 3-vehicle garage.

