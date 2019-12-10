Lakeland Regional Health Partners With Andor Health to Strengthen Provider Collaboration and Meet New Regulatory Requirements With Real-Time Actionable Intelligence

The project will allow the Tampa Bay healthcare system to comply with new regulations under Florida's House Bill 843 aimed at strengthening care team coordination and improving quality outcomes. Enacted on July 1, 2019, the new legislation requires hospitals to notify patients' primary care providers within 24 hours of admission to their facilities. It also allows patients to request the hospital's treating physician to consult with their primary care provider or specialist provider.

For large health systems like Lakeland, complying with Florida's new real-time provider and patient communication and documentation regulations has become especially burdensome.

"As part of our regulatory compliance with HB-843, we conducted an extensive evaluation of all our existing health information technology solutions," said Kristi Yamilkoski, Assistant Vice President, Information Services, of Lakeland Regional Health. "We concluded that none of our current solutions would meet these new provider communication needs. After an extensive search of the market, we decided to partner with Andor Health because it offered the only solution robust enough to meet new regulatory requirements with a 100% guarantee of compliance."

"We are pleased to announce the first of several partnerships that will establish our leadership position in the clinical team collaboration technology space," said Marlin Hutchens, President of Andor Health. "Lakeland Regional has chosen Andor Health to achieve 100% guaranteed regulatory compliance with Florida's HB-843, while strengthening care team coordination and reducing physicians' burdensome workloads."

Lakeland Regional will utilize ThinkAndor™ to unlock the data stored in their electronic medical records (EMR) and put it to use in real-time to enable care team collaboration, inside and outside of the enterprise. Andor Health's ThinkAndor also automates the process of providing the discharge summary and medical records to the PCP within 14 days after the patient's discharge from the hospital as required by Florida law.

About Lakeland Regional Health

Not-for-profit Lakeland Regional Health reaches beyond its hospital walls to promote wellness, education and discovery in new places and new ways, providing a wide range of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services at its Medical Center, Hollis Cancer Center and ambulatory care locations. Lakeland Regional Health has earned Most Wired Advanced and Most Wired status four times since 2013 from the American Hospital Association and has earned workplace awards from Forbes, Gallup and Becker's Hospital Review. Its 864-bed comprehensive tertiary referral hospital, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, operates the Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children, its Level II Trauma Center, and the Bannasch Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation Medicine.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Andor Health: Empowering experiences.

