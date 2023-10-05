Lakeshore Learning Announces New Distribution Center in Utah

Leading Educational Retailer Broke Ground for New Distribution Facility in Garland

CARSON, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, has announced the groundbreaking of a new 1.22-million-square-foot distribution facility in Garland, Utah, which is expected to bring approximately 550 new jobs to the community.

Lakeshore Learning officially broke ground on Wednesday, October 4 alongside company leadership, community partners, and local civic leaders including Linda Bourne (mayor of Garland), Stan Summers (Commissioner, Box Elder County), and Lyle Holmgren (mayor of Tremonton.)

"We are excited to announce the construction of Lakeshore Learning's latest distribution center in Garland, Utah," said Artin Ghazarian, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Lakeshore Learning. "This is a huge step forward for us and a testament to our commitment to scalability and growth both for our distribution center population as well as our customers."

In addition to teacher and educational supplies, Lakeshore Learning has an extensive lineup of classroom furniture to meet the needs of the modern classroom.

This new facility will mark Lakeshore Learning's third distribution center in the United States and will feature state of the art automation and robotics. The facility is expected to be fully operational in January 2025.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™
Lakeshore Learning is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore Learning has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

