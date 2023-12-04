Lakeshore Learning Expands Distribution Center in Kentucky

News provided by

Lakeshore Learning

04 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Leading Educational Retailer Facility Expansion To Bring 50 New Jobs To Midway

CARSON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, has announced the completion of the final stage of expansion for its distribution facility in Midway, Kentucky, which increased the site by approximately 364,000 additional square-feet. With this expansion, the facility is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the Midway community, increasing the site's full-time employees from around 425 to 475. These new jobs will include entry-level, supervisory, and manager distribution roles.

The Midway facility is Lakeshore's second distribution center in the United States and has been in operation since 2017. 

"We are thrilled to further grow our distribution center in Midway, Kentucky, and to continue serving our customers," said Artin Ghazarian, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Lakeshore Learning. "This new project marks yet another step forward for both Lakeshore and the surrounding local community."

Lakeshore partnered with Kentucky state and local government to build the existing Midway distribution center, which now totals 1.4 million square-feet. This new addition was built in an effort to continue to expand operations and further hone supply chain capabilities.

Lakeshore continues to grow, with two national distribution centers and a third to open in January 2025, as well as more than 60 retail stores spanning across the United States. To learn more about Lakeshore Learning, visit lakeshorelearning.com and to find more information about the positions Lakeshore Learning is hiring for at the expanded facility, visit lakeshorelearning.com/about/careers.

About Lakeshore Learning—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™
Lakeshore Learning is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore Learning has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit lakeshorelearning.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Colleen Beaupre
[email protected]

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning

