Lakeshore Learning Materials Announces 14 New Products as part of the 2024 Gifts for Growing Minds Holiday Collection

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning, the nation's leading provider of educational products and services, is excited to launch 14 new products just in time for the holiday shopping season!

Designed by a team of education experts with extensive classroom experience, these new and innovative items range from imaginative play products to design-and-build activities, including:

Ready for Takeoff! Adventure Helicopter

Ready for Takeoff! Adventure Helicopter – Featuring play spaces from nose to tail, this helicopter is primed for high adventure! With real-rolling helicopter doors that slide open to reveal a command center, and a separate hovercraft for even more extended play opportunities, this is the perfect gift for a future pilot!

These 14 new products – and hundreds of more items! – are now available in the 2024 Gifts for Growing Minds catalog. This collection is curated to help children tap into their imaginations to learn through play. The line features hundreds of items for children ages 0–11 that are designed to make it easy and entertaining for families to bring learning home.

"I'm honored to introduce these 14 new products as part of this year's Gifts for Growing Minds collection," said Charles Best, CEO of Lakeshore Learning. "Our incredibly talented team of education experts thoughtfully designed each of these products to help support creativity, imagination, and learning through play."

To learn more about LakeshoreLearning, please visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind®

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

