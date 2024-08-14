Lakeshore Learning Materials Donates New Spaces to 3 Utah Schools

Leading Education Retailer Gives Back to Local Utah Community Through Learning Space Makeovers

CARSON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning Materials, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, is thrilled to unveil its donation and installation of new learning spaces to three schools in local communities in Utah, impacting more than 3,300 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The three schools that received transformed spaces from Lakeshore Learning Materials are:

Garland Elementary receives space transformation from Lakeshore Learning Materials

Garland Elementary School (entry space)

Box Elder Middle School (library space)

Skyview High School (teacher's lounge and a classroom)

"We are thrilled to give back to the local community by providing educators and students with transformed learning spaces ahead of the 2024 school year," said Artin Ghazarian, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Lakeshore Learning Materials. "These donations echo Lakeshore's core mission of supporting teachers and students across the nation."

These renovated learning spaces were unveiled during "Back-To-School" nights for prospective students and members of the community to preview ahead of the start of the school year.

