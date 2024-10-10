Lakeshore Learning Receives "Rural Investor Award" in Utah

Leading education retailer is honored by the Utah Inland Port Authority at the One Utah Summit, held October 7–9 in Cedar City

CARSON, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning Materials, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, was proud to receive the "Rural Investor Award" from the Utah Inland Port Authority at the One Utah Summit, held October 7–9 in Cedar City, Utah.

This distinguished award recognizes top leaders and decision-makers who help influence the economic viability of rural Utah. Lakeshore's new 1.22 million–square foot distribution facility—slated to open in the coming months in Garland, Utah—is expected to bring approximately 550 new jobs to the community.

The award was presented to Lakeshore Learning CEO Charles Best by Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox and Executive Director of the Utah Inland Port Authority Benjamin Hart.

"Lakeshore is so honored to receive this distinguished award from the Utah Inland Port Authority and to be able to support the Garland community with our new distribution center," said Best.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind®

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Beaupre | [email protected]

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning