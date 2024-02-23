Lakeshore Learning Store Opens in Memphis

Leading Developer and Retailer of Top-Quality Education Materials Opens Second Storefront in Tennessee

CARSON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail store in Memphis (1213 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119).

Marking the brand's second brick-and-mortar location in the state of Tennessee, the 10,000 square-foot store will employee 25 people.

The opening celebration will kick off on February 23 at 10am with a ribbon cutting, and will continue through the week with special discounts and prizes. Plus, community members are welcome to attend the free Read and Play events every Saturday in March! (See schedule below for details.)

Mystery Discounts all week long : All customers receive a scratcher with a mystery discount upon entry With every purchase, customers will have an opportunity to participate in a fun game to earn exclusive prizes! Plus, kids are welcome to visit our free in-store craft-making station



Free Read and Play Events every Saturday in March from 10am-3pm : March 2 : Dinosaur Adventures – Kids can listen to a beloved dinosaur tale, and then dig into fun activities like counting eggs and building a prehistoric pal March 9: World of Discovery – After story time, kids can grab their passport to explore our big, wonderful world, collecting passport stamps at each station March 16: Woodland Wonders –Kids can gather for a great story before entering 'fairy land,' finding critters, and creating a treehouse March 23: Riveting Vehicles – Kids are invited to hear about a favorite vehicle and then gear up for action-packed transportation play March 30: Everything Bugs – Bug loving kids can join Lakeshore for fascinating facts, insect-themed games, and a closeup look at specimens



This new Lakeshore Learning store location will offer products and resources for teachers and parents including hands-on learning stations, furniture vignettes, and more.

"Lakeshore is thrilled to open another brick-and-mortar store in the state of Tennessee," said Joe Abbadessa, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales Strategy at Lakeshore. "Lakeshore has been partnering with Memphis school districts for years and we're excited to continue providing local teachers and parents with access to educational tools for their students."





Passionate about creating materials that foster a lifelong love of learning, Lakeshore has had the privilege of serving the education community for almost 70 years. Recognizing the difference teachers make in children's daily lives, the company creates high-quality materials and classroom resources that are easy to use and fun for students. At Lakeshore's retail locations, customers are invited to experience educational in-store events, helpful services, and more.

This store location's hours will be as follows: Monday – Saturday 10AM – 7PM; Sunday 11AM – 5 PM. For more information about Lakeshore Learning stores, visit: www.lakeshorelearning.com/store. To stay up to date with all things Lakeshore Learning, follow: @LakeshoreLearning.

About Lakeshore—Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools, and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit, and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Colleen Beaupre

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning