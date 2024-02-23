Lakeshore Learning Store Opens in Memphis

News provided by

Lakeshore Learning

23 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

 Leading Developer and Retailer of Top-Quality Education Materials Opens Second Storefront in Tennessee

CARSON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail store in Memphis (1213 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119).

Marking the brand's second brick-and-mortar location in the state of Tennessee, the 10,000 square-foot store will employee 25 people.

Continue Reading

The opening celebration will kick off on February 23 at 10am with a ribbon cutting, and will continue through the week with special discounts and prizes. Plus, community members are welcome to attend the free Read and Play events every Saturday in March! (See schedule below for details.)

  • Mystery Discounts all week long:
    • All customers receive a scratcher with a mystery discount upon entry
    • With every purchase, customers will have an opportunity to participate in a fun game to earn exclusive prizes!
    • Plus, kids are welcome to visit our free in-store craft-making station
  • Free Read and Play Events every Saturday in March from 10am-3pm:
    • March 2: Dinosaur Adventures – Kids can listen to a beloved dinosaur tale, and then dig into fun activities like counting eggs and building a prehistoric pal
    • March 9: World of Discovery – After story time, kids can grab their passport to explore our big, wonderful world, collecting passport stamps at each station
    • March 16: Woodland Wonders –Kids can gather for a great story before entering 'fairy land,' finding critters, and creating a treehouse
    • March 23: Riveting Vehicles – Kids are invited to hear about a favorite vehicle and then gear up for action-packed transportation play
    • March 30: Everything Bugs – Bug loving kids can join Lakeshore for fascinating facts, insect-themed games, and a closeup look at specimens

This new Lakeshore Learning store location will offer products and resources for teachers and parents including hands-on learning stations, furniture vignettes, and more.

"Lakeshore is thrilled to open another brick-and-mortar store in the state of Tennessee," said Joe Abbadessa, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales Strategy at Lakeshore. "Lakeshore has been partnering with Memphis school districts for years and we're excited to continue providing local teachers and parents with access to educational tools for their students."

Passionate about creating materials that foster a lifelong love of learning, Lakeshore has had the privilege of serving the education community for almost 70 years. Recognizing the difference teachers make in children's daily lives, the company creates high-quality materials and classroom resources that are easy to use and fun for students. At Lakeshore's retail locations, customers are invited to experience educational in-store events, helpful services, and more.

This store location's hours will be as follows: Monday – Saturday 10AM7PM; Sunday 11AM5 PM. For more information about Lakeshore Learning stores, visit: www.lakeshorelearning.com/store. To stay up to date with all things Lakeshore Learning, follow: @LakeshoreLearning.

About Lakeshore—Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids
Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools, and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit, and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Colleen Beaupre
[email protected] 

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning

Also from this source

Lakeshore Learning Expands Distribution Center in Kentucky

Lakeshore Learning Expands Distribution Center in Kentucky

Lakeshore Learning, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, has announced the completion of...
Lakeshore Learning Announces New Distribution Center in Utah

Lakeshore Learning Announces New Distribution Center in Utah

Lakeshore Learning, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, has announced the groundbreaking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.