Lakeshore Learning Teams Up with ABC's Abbott Elementary to Offer a Classroom Makeover Sweepstakes*

Season Four of Hit Comedy Series Abbott Elementary Premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30 pm on ABC, Next Day on Hulu

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning Materials, a leading provider of educational products and services, is thrilled to team up with ABC's Abbott Elementary to celebrate the premiere of season four and give away $100,000 in prizes to schools and teachers nationwide, including classroom makeovers for four lucky educators!

Four grand prize-winning schools will receive a fully furnished Complete Classroom® from Lakeshore Learning. Additionally, 40 teachers will win a $500 Lakeshore Learning e-gift card.*

Plus! In addition to the sweepstakes, Lakeshore Learning is also giving all educators $5 off an in-store purchase of $5 or more at any Lakeshore Learning store now through October 13.**

"Everything we do at Lakeshore is centered on our founding mission of supporting teachers," said Charles Best, CEO at Lakeshore Learning. "And with Abbott Elementary's story that follows the lives of teachers in a Philadelphia public school, it was a natural fit to team up to give back to educators across the country."

For more information, please visit lakeshorelearning.com/abbottelem



About Lakeshore—Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools, and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit, and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

About Abbott Elementary

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do—even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between 9/25/24, at 9:00 am PT, and 10/13/24, at 11:59 pm PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ & a teacher in a private or public school of grades of K-8 at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person. See Official Rules at https://www.lakeshorelearning.com/l/abbott-elementary-sweepstakes for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsors: American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., 500 South Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91521, and Lakeshore Learning Materials, LLC, 2695 East Dominguez St., Carson, CA 90895.

**Offer valid September 25-October 13, 2024, on in-store purchases only. All teachers who visit any Lakeshore Learning Store may redeem for $5 off a qualifying purchase of $5 or more. Must present valid teacher or school identification at time of purchase. Purchase total must be made in a single transaction. Limit one coupon per customer. Not valid on sale, discounted, clearance or shipping-restricted items. Cannot be resold or used for commercial purposes. Cannot be used toward the purchase of gift cards and may only be combined with the Double Loyalty Rewards Program offer. Not applicable on prior purchases or custom-stocked items. Excludes sales tax and shipping charges. No ship-to or special orders. Valid on in-stock items only. No cash value. Returns are subject to the discounted purchase price and to Lakeshore's return policy. Must present coupon code at time of purchase. Void where prohibited. Subject to restrictions and change without notice.

CONTACT: Colleen Beaupre, [email protected]

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning