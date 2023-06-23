Lakeshore® Opens First Retail Store in Wisconsin

Lakeshore Learning

23 Jun, 2023

Leading Developer and Retailer of Top-Quality Education Materials Opens Storefront in Milwaukee Area

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, is excited to announce the opening of their new retail store in Milwaukee (16900 F West Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005), marking the brand's first ever brick-and-mortar location in the state of Wisconsin. To celebrate the Milwaukee store's opening, Lakeshore has organized a lineup of fun-filled in-person events and opportunities to win prizes throughout June and July.

"We are thrilled to grow our brick-and-mortar roster and to expand our presence and support our local sales force in the state of Wisconsin. We're eager to celebrate this milestone with the Milwaukee-area community and look forward to connecting with local educators and families," said Joe Abbadessa, Lakeshore's Senior Vice President of Retail & Sales Strategy.

Lakeshore Learning invites the Milwaukee area to join in the following store opening festivities:

  • Exclusive Giveaways:
    • Every customer has an opportunity to participate in a fun game to earn one of several exclusive prizes.
  • Mystery Discounts:
    • For the first 30 days of the store's opening, customers will receive a scratcher with a mystery discount upon entry.
  • Attend Read and Play Events (All will run 11AM3PM): Local Milwaukee business, Pete's Pop, will provide a summer popsicle for every child that attends each event:
    • June 24th Sea Splendor – Hear a story about a shimmering fish who learns to share, then examine sea life, "cast a line" and more. 
    • July 1st Bug Bonanza – Sit down for a cherished caterpillar table before enjoying insect-themed play – from observing to counting!
    • July 8th Animal Adventures – Join us for a book about a monkey in a bad mood and have loads of fun exploring adorable animal sets. 
    • July 15th Goodies Galore – This sweet story time features a clever cookie, plus pretend treats kids sort, scoop, and serve! 

Passionate about creating materials that foster a lifelong love of learning, Lakeshore has had the privilege of serving the education community for almost 70 years. Recognizing the difference teachers make in children's daily lives, the company creates high-quality materials and classroom resources that are easy to use and fun for students. At Lakeshore's retail locations, customers are invited to experience educational in-store events, helpful services, and more.

This store location's hours will be as follows: Monday – Saturday 10AM8PM; Sunday 11AM5 PM. For more information about Lakeshore Learning stores, visit: www.lakeshorelearning.com/store. To stay up to date with all things Lakeshore Learning, follow: @LakeshoreLearning.

About Lakeshore—Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids             
Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Madeline Zenz
[email protected]

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning

