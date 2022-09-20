Lakeside Research Confirms Enterprise Investment in Digital Experience Leads to Significant Reductions in Employee Downtime and Attrition

Employees from organizations with high-quality DEX report over 75% less downtime and are 30% less likely to leave their employers

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , a leader in digital experience management (DEM), has published new research linking organizations' ability to deliver an optimal digital experience for their employees with overall business success. In particular, it highlights the significant link between organizations with a focus on digital employee experience (DEX) and the effectiveness with which IT can support productive employees.

The research appears in Lakeside's new Digital Experience Guide: 7 Qualities of Digital Employee Experience Leadership. The guide is the first industry report to gather input from organizations at every stage of DEX maturity and outline the specific benefits that DEX leaders enjoy over less proficient organizations. It is based on an extensive global survey of 600 executives, IT leaders, and employees.

Highlights from the guide include:

DEX reduces downtime and improves performance of workplace technology . Employees of organizations with high DEX maturity see 75% less downtime time per week on average (30 minutes) compared to those employed by organizations with low levels of DEX maturity (128 minutes).

. Employees of organizations with high DEX maturity see 75% less downtime time per week on average (30 minutes) compared to those employed by organizations with low levels of DEX maturity (128 minutes). Organizations that lead in DEX are better at meeting the needs of workforces . More than half of employees say digital experience is an important or very important factor when deciding whether to stay with their current employer (54%) or when considering a future employer (61%). Thirty-six percent of employees also say they have considered leaving their employers due to poor DEX experience — and 14% already have.

. More than half of employees say digital experience is an important or very important factor when deciding whether to stay with their current employer (54%) or when considering a future employer (61%). Thirty-six percent of employees also say they have considered leaving their employers due to poor DEX experience — and 14% already have. The right digital experience is critical for supporting hybrid work. On average, 60% of employees consider workplace technology to be essential to their success. This is particularly evident among employees in the technology (83%) industries where hybrid and remote work is widespread.

"Leading organizations see digital employee experience as a competitive advantage that powers the entire enterprise, ensuring customer and employee success to the benefit of the bottom line," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside Software. "Our research shows that leading organizations are seeing greater returns from IT initiatives that are focused on the employee experience and conversely organizations that do not prioritize DEX are falling even further behind."

Despite the benefits enjoyed by organizations that prioritize good DEX, research shows that only 20% of organizations can be classified as DEX leaders. The Digital Experience Guide also includes perspectives from Lakeside customers, partners, and internal experts on the value of these qualities. Greg Dolphin, director of global support at LexisNexis and a contributor to the guide, highlights how Lakeside has supported LexisNexis as his team has moved from reactive to proactive IT operations.

"Lakeside's proactive IT capabilities have significantly enhanced our digital employee experience," Dolphin said. "The quantity and quality of data collected has let us strategically identify and remediate issues far faster than we otherwise would have. A year after onboarding SysTrack, about 5% of the logged incidents across the local IT support teams were filed proactively. Today, we are solving 50% of issues proactively, purely because of the level of visibility that we have into endpoints."

Survey Methodology

Lakeside Software commissioned ESI ThoughtLab to conduct market research from February to March 2022. The study gathered perspectives from 600 respondents in total: 200 employees, 200 C-level executives, and 200 IT executives and staff.

Analysis was conducted across industries, geographic markets, company sizes, and other parameters to ensure a comprehensive view of the digital employee experience market.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud, powered by SysTrack, gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com .

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States, and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

