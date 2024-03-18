Lakeside Software Unveils AI-Powered Intelligence Package

New intelligence tools transform enterprise IT with AI that speaks IT

BOSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , the leading IT data intelligence company, today announced its Intelligence Package that will combat costly and time-consuming manual and reactive IT challenges that cause critical downtime. With IT expenses soaring and technology disruptions demanding the attention of multiple staff members, the need for a smarter, more efficient solution has never been more pressing. Recognizing these challenges, Lakeside leveraged its unparalleled collection of high-quality, well-structured IT data and proactive IT capabilities to create AI models purpose-built for IT. Its groundbreaking SysTrack Intelligence Package is positioned to revolutionize IT operations.

"At Lakeside Software, we understand the critical role that AI plays in transforming IT and addressing the complex challenges faced by organizations today," said Dave Keil, Chief Executive Officer at Lakeside Software. "Our customers are looking to cut through the AI buzz and see real returns. Our SysTrack Intelligence Package does just that with purpose-built AI to proactively identify and prevent IT issues from spreading, ultimately saving valuable time, resources, and money for our customers."

Lakeside has long been the leader in data and proactive IT innovations – SysTrack's patented data collection and storage allows the platform to aggregate and analyze vastly more endpoint and telemetry data than anyone in the world. It then structures this extensive amount of data in a way that allows IT to extract actionable insights, make data-driven decisions, and see measurable returns. With the release of the SysTrack Intelligence Package, gleaning relevant insights from this data has never been easier, and customers have already proven tangible outcomes. For example, one customer was able to use a simple query to search thousands of datapoints coming off its devices and identify an issue that would have disrupted more than 3,200 frontline devices. Another customer was able to use Lakeside's proprietary AI model to proactively detect an anomaly impacting 10 percent of its employees, saving time and money that would have been lost due to productivity disruptions across hundreds of employees.

The SysTrack Intelligence Package is designed to empower organizations with proactive and predictive capabilities, allowing them to anticipate and mitigate IT issues before they escalate. By harnessing the power of AI to analyze patterns and trends within vast datasets, Lakeside Software offers a comprehensive solution that goes beyond traditional reactive approaches. The embedded AI engine not only proactively identifies issues before an influx in help desk tickets but also recognizes the precursors to disruption to predict issues before they occur. Customers can benefit from fewer tickets, fewer disruptive events, lower mean time to resolution, and less productivity lost.

Key features of the SysTrack Intelligence Package enable organizations to:

Predict the future before it happens: Lakeside collects 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from every endpoint across an enterprise and now applies advanced AI algorithms to this data to identify what is normal for any given system and detect any anomalies and irregularities across the full IT estate. With AI-enabled anomaly detection, customers can easily identify the root cause of those problems before the full impact is realized.

Ask a real question, get a real answer: Traditional troubleshooting processes often require extensive manual effort and resources, leading to costly delays and inefficiencies. With Lakeside's SysTrack Intelligence Package, anyone on an IT team can search the most robust source of real-time and historic endpoint data in the market with a simple question and then get results that can be used in tools like Splunk and PowerBI. Plus, for the most critical issues, organizations can address war-room situations with natural language queries that quickly and easily pull real-time, actionable insights from all of their endpoints.

Fix the right things faster: The SysTrack Intelligence Package taps into the power of generative AI and SysTrack data to empower the help desk with a virtual assistant that's by their side all day. With built-in AI, SysTrack data identifies IT challenges and then provides guidance on how to overcome those challenges. It dynamically interacts with an IT team to adjust that advice to the specific needs encountered in an organization's specific environment. Ultimately, this allows help desk technicians access to more information when troubleshooting and reduce the overall mean time to resolution.

"Using the Lakeside SysTrack platform, organizations can collect massive amounts of trustworthy, relevant data from their endpoints, virtual desktops, and virtual applications, giving IT a complete visibility of endpoint performance and IT health across the digital workplace," said Gabe Knuth, a senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group in a recent white paper. "This data can be used to fuel AI that has been trained on IT data, ultimately resulting in a model that is not only IT-aware, but also attuned to an individual customer's specific usage patterns and needs."

Lakeside's comprehensive suite of AI-powered capabilities is reshaping the future of IT, addressing critical pain points such as blind spots in the dark estate and inefficiencies that drain resources. By leveraging AI insights, organizations can navigate complex challenges with unprecedented confidence and agility, leading to substantial reductions in man-hours and significant cost savings. As businesses embrace the transformative power of AI, Lakeside Software continues to lead the charge in innovation, empowering clients to unlock fresh opportunities and foster sustainable growth.

