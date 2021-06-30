Lakeside Software Announces New Lakeside Assist™ - a Powerful App to Transform the Entire L1/L2 Helpdesk Experience

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), today introduces a new Lakeside Digital Experience Cloud application, Lakeside Assist™. Lakeside Assist was designed specifically for the enterprise L1/L2 helpdesk to holistically improve staff efficiency, reduce first contact resolution (FCR) times, and dramatically boost the digital employee experience. Lakeside Assist provides the help desk with intelligent analytics and automation capabilities in a single-pane of glass, accelerating time to resolution, as well as time to value. Assist runs as a stand-alone app or tightly integrated with ServiceNow®.

In Lakeside's most recent research survey conducted in the first quarter of 2021, nearly 60% of IT leaders put reducing the time to respond to IT incidents as a priority. Further highlighting the importance of improving help desk responsiveness, the top 2 digital experience metrics used by IT leaders were reduced mean-time-to-resolve (84%) and faster first contact resolution (67%), respectively. IT leaders also overwhelmingly agreed improving root-cause analysis functionality is one of the most valuable use cases in digital experience management.

"Our recently released global market survey results established a direct link between the lack of prioritization and investment in digital experience technology solutions and a decrease in organizational financial performance," said Mike Schumacher, CEO and founder of Lakeside Software. "Helping those professionals on the front-lines of support is paramount to ensuring employees have a superior digital experience. With Assist, L1 service desk teams are empowered to immediately perform rapid root cause analysis and remediation, further enabling IT organizations to proactively act and identify IT performance problems before they escalate."

Further enhancing the overall value of the new module, Assist natively integrates with ServiceNow ITSM. This improved integration with ServiceNow brings root cause analysis capability directly within the ServiceNow ITSM platform as a native ServiceNow app, including device details, end-user experience scoring, top problems, and critical alerts to problems. Customers who use the combined solution will benefit from a refined user interface within the best-in-class diagnostic IT service management platform. These new enhanced features provide organizations with a more intuitive experience and actionable, 360-degree insight to rapidly assist with efficient triaging, faster resolutions, and proactive IT intervention. This transformed help desk experience also leads to a significantly improved end-user experience.

"Rockefeller Capital Management is pleased to see the new capability provided by Assist," said Joe Martella, Managing Director, Technology Service & Support. "The easy-to-use functionality made possible by the new interface for the Service Desk means we will be able to shift-left and resolve more issues at the entry point for support, which should ultimately help us deliver a better end-user experience and improve the operational efficiency of the Service Desk."

Lakeside's combination of Assist with several other enhanced Digital Experience Cloud features provides IT staff the most accurate and actionable user-based insights in real-time across all levels of IT operations to support today's rapidly changing workforces and provide an unparalleled digital employee experience.

