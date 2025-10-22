Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating Potent Antimicrobial Activity of Bisphosphocin® Class Against Resistant Pathogens

Data highlighting potential of Nu-3 in mildly infected diabetic foot ulcer (iDFU) published in "Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy"

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced the publication of research in the peer-reviewed journal, "Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy," supporting the potential of Nu-3, Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics' lead product, as a powerful topical therapy for treating mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFUs).

The paper, titled, "In Vitro and In Vivo Characterization of Bisphosphocin® Nu-3 – A Novel Broad Spectrum Antimicrobial Compound with High Potency Against Resistant Pathogens," describes Nu-3, which was developed from a new class of antimicrobials called the Bisphosphocin® class. As detailed in the paper, Nu-3 demonstrated broad-spectrum activity against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant pathogens commonly associated with diabetic foot infections such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Acinetobacter baumannii.

"This peer-reviewed paper underscores the unique potential of Nu-3 to address one of the most challenging and costly complications of diabetes—infected diabetic foot ulcers," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "Nu-3 combines broad-spectrum potency, rapid bacterial killing, and a low likelihood of resistance, all in a topical formulation designed to work where systemic therapies often fall short. We are excited by these results and are advancing a gel formulation of Nu-3 toward a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with iDFU."

In laboratory testing, Nu-3 rapidly eradicated bacteria within minutes at concentrations achievable in topical formulations. Crucially, prolonged testing revealed a low propensity for resistance development, with no meaningful resistance observed in Staphylococcus aureus or E. coli after 21 serial passages—an important differentiator from standard antibiotics. Unlike traditional antibiotics, Bisphosphocin compounds exhibit a novel mechanism of action that involves destabilizing bacterial membranes within minutes, and frequently less than a minute. The rapid cidal action of Bisphosphocins explains the reduced probability of resistance development, as prolonged exposure to antibiotics can play a key factor in selection of resistant bacteria.

"These findings position Nu-3 as an ideal candidate for topical treatment of iDFU, which affects millions of diabetic patients worldwide and is a leading cause of lower-limb amputation," stated Thomas Balzer, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer. "Our research reinforces that locally applied antimicrobials like Nu-3 could overcome limitations of systemic antibiotics such as frequent systemic side effects, or the fact that in poorly perfused tissues, such as in patients with iDFU, oral applications often fail to reach therapeutic concentrations."

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents a growing global health crisis, contributing to nearly 5 million deaths worldwide. The company's lead product is Nu-3, a topically delivered antimicrobial gel in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Diabetic foot ulcer impacts approximately 13 million people in the U.S. with 50% experiencing infections at least once in their lifetime. Lakewood-Amedex is also advancing a portfolio of early-stage pipeline compounds developed from its Bisphosphocin® platform targeting potential disease indications including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and pulmonary infections. For more information, https://lakewoodamedex.com.

