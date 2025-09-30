Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics to Present at BioFlorida Regional Event at The Roskamp Institute

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced that Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research, will present at the BioFlorida Regional Event being held October 1, 2025 at The Roskamp Institute in Sarasota, Florida.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics is developing a new class of antimicrobial compounds, the Bisphosphocin® class, which possess ground-breaking properties that have the potential to provide a significant contribution in fighting the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis. The Company's lead candidate, Nu-3, is a topical gel being developed for the treatment of infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of Nu-3 in mild iDFU.

"I look forward to presenting to the BioFlorida community and discussing the critical need to develop improved technologies to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "Our Bisphosphocin® class of compounds, including our lead product, Nu-3, has demonstrated an ability to directly disrupt microbial membranes, causing rapid bacterial cell death. We believe this technology has the potential to save millions of dollars in hospital stays and lengthy treatments typical of conventional standard of care antibiotics."

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents a growing global health crisis, contributing to nearly 5 million deaths worldwide. The company's lead product is Nu-3, a topically delivered antimicrobial gel in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Diabetic foot ulcer impacts approximately 13 million people in the U.S. with 50% experiencing infections at least once in their lifetime. Lakewood-Amedex is also advancing a portfolio of early-stage pipeline compounds developed from its Bisphosphocin® platform targeting potential disease indications including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and pulmonary infections. For more information, https://lakewoodamedex.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jon Nugent

205-566-3026

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Inc.