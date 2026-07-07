Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Supports Reintroduction of the PASTEUR Act and Focus on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Company highlights its differentiated Bisphosphocin® platform and lead clinical candidate Nu-3 as innovative approaches to addressing microbial infections and the risk of resistance development

SARASOTA, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, announced its support for the reintroduction of the bipartisan Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions to End Upsurging Resistance (PASTEUR) Act, legislation designed to encourage the development of novel therapies to address the growing global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

"Antimicrobial resistance is rapidly becoming one of the greatest threats to global healthcare, making the development of novel anti-infective therapies more important than ever," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "The reintroduction of the PASTEUR Act recognizes the urgent need for innovation in this critically important field. At Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics, we believe our proprietary Bisphosphocin® platform represents exactly the type of differentiated antimicrobial technology needed to help address resistant microbial infections, and we look forward to advancing the development of Nu-3 in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers."

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics' proprietary Bisphosphocin® class of compounds has been shown in vitro to rapidly kill bacteria through a pH and concentration dependent destabilization of the bacterial cell membrane. This mechanism of action not only leads to high in vitro activity against antibiotic resistant strains, including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE), but may also lower the probability of resistance development against the Bisphosphocin® class as suggested by initial in-vitro resistance development data.

The Company's is preparing to enter Phase 2 clinical development with its lead product candidate, Nu-3, as a topical therapy for infected diabetic foot ulcer (iDFU). iDFUs represent a significant unmet medical need, affecting millions of patients worldwide and often leading to hospitalization and amputation if the infection cannot be controlled in an early stage. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant pathogens has further complicated treatment, underscoring the need for innovative therapeutic options such as Nu-3.

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocin® platform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the company's SEC filings, including under "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.