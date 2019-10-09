Lakey Peterson Claims Victory at 2019 Freshwater Pro, Launches Signature Sunglasses

"It was a wonderful event and the caliber of athletes who come out for it is truly astounding," said Peterson. "It's a huge honor to take home this prize and I'm forever grateful to all of my supporters."

As she rides her way to the top, Lakey launches her first signature sunglass line with Blenders Eyewear, a San Diego-based eyewear company founded on the spirit of California surf culture and focused on a mission to live life in forward motion. The " Lakey 7 " is part of the Coastal line and comes in two unisex styles, each are polarized, offer 100% UVA/UVB protection, are lightweight, and available online for under $50.

The World Surf League athlete, the number two ranked female surfer worldwide, is one of only eight female athletes featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue . As she continues to make waves on the world stage, her values and signature style are gaining ground of their own. A devoted Christian and a top contender for the 2020 Summer Games, she is an inspiration to female surfers around the world.

"Lakey is moving the whole industry forward, raising the bar and crashing through barriers," said Blenders Eyewear CEO and Founder Chase Fisher. "She stands for everything we believe in as a company and hers is a thrilling journey to be a part of."

