Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer and Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Tim Archer will attend: Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time)

Doug Bettinger will attend: Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Conference on May 30, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time)

Doug Bettinger will attend: Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 4, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (12:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time)

Live audio webcasts of these presentations will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Lam's website at www.lamresearch.com. Replays of the audio webcasts will be available for two weeks after the presentation dates.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com (LRCX).

