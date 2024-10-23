Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 29, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 29, 2024 (the "September 2024 quarter").

On May 21, 2024, the Company announced a ten-for-one stock split which was effective October 2, 2024. All references made to share or per share amounts in this press release have been adjusted to reflect the stock split, unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $4.17 billion .

. U.S. GAAP gross margin of 48.0%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 30.3%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 .

. Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.2%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 30.9%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 .

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended September 29, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points) U.S. GAAP



September 2024

June 2024

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 4,167,976

$ 3,871,507

+ 8 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

48.0 %

47.5 %

+ 50 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

30.3 %

29.1 %

+ 120 bps Diluted EPS pre-split

$ 8.56

$ 7.78

+ 10 % Diluted EPS post-split

$ 0.86

$ 0.78

+ 10 %













Non-GAAP



September 2024

June 2024

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 4,167,976

$ 3,871,507

+ 8 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

48.2 %

48.5 %

- 30 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

30.9 %

30.7 %

+ 20 bps Diluted EPS pre-split

$ 8.60

$ 8.14

+ 6 % Diluted EPS post-split

$ 0.86

$ 0.81

+ 6 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2024 quarter, revenue was $4,168 million, gross margin was $2,003 million, or 48.0% of revenue, operating expenses were $738 million, operating income was 30.3% of revenue, and net income was $1,116 million, or $0.86 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $3,872 million, gross margin of $1,840 million, or 47.5% of revenue, operating expenses of $714 million, operating income of 29.1% of revenue, and net income of $1,020 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (the "June 2024 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2024 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $2,009 million, or 48.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $722 million, non-GAAP operating income was 30.9% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $1,122 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,876 million, or 48.5% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $689 million, non-GAAP operating income of 30.7% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $1,067 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the June 2024 quarter.

"With continued strong execution, Lam delivered financial performance ahead of expectations," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking forward, etch and deposition are fundamental to enabling the next generation of semiconductors. Our investments in key technology inflections position us well to outperform WFE growth in 2025 and beyond."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances increased to $6.1 billion at the end of the September 2024 quarter compared to $5.9 billion at the end of the June 2024 quarter. The increase was primarily the result of cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by cash deployed for capital return activities and capital expenditures during the quarter.

Deferred revenue at the end of the September 2024 quarter increased to $2,047 million compared to $1,552 million as of the end of the June 2024 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom control does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $184 million as of September 29, 2024 and $98 million as of June 30, 2024.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the September 2024 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 37 % Korea 18 % Taiwan 15 % United States 12 % Japan 7 % Southeast Asia 6 % Europe 5 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:



Three Months Ended

September 29,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 24,

2023

(In thousands) Systems revenue $ 2,392,730

$ 2,169,885

$ 2,056,655 Customer support-related revenue and other 1,775,246

1,701,622

1,425,407

$ 4,167,976

$ 3,871,507

$ 3,482,062













Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended December 29, 2024, Lam is providing the following guidance:



U.S. GAAP

Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP





















Revenue $4.30 Billion +/- $300 Million

—

$4.30 Billion +/- $300 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 46.9 % +/- 1 %

$ 2.8 Million

47.0 % +/- 1 % Operating income as a percentage of revenue 29.9 % +/- 1 %

$ 3.4 Million

30.0 % +/- 1 % Net income per diluted share $0.87 +/- $0.10

$ 3.9 Million

$0.87 +/- $0.10 Diluted share count 1.29 Billion

—

1.29 Billion

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2.8 million .





. Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3.4 million .





. Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3.4 million ; amortization of debt discounts, $0.8 million ; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ( $0.3 million ); totaling $3.9 million .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the September 2024 and June 2024 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items. The June 2024 non-GAAP results also exclude net restructuring charges, and transformational costs.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating income and net income; our operational execution; the technologies that will enable the next generation of semiconductors; the extent of our investments in product development and the relevance of those investments to key technology inflections; our competitive positioning; wafer fabrication equipment ("WFE") spending growth; and our positioning and prospects for performance relative to WFE growth. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 29,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 24,

2023 Revenue $ 4,167,976

$ 3,871,507

$ 3,482,062 Cost of goods sold 2,165,293

2,026,133

1,819,420 Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold —

5,276

7,940 Total cost of goods sold 2,165,293

2,031,409

1,827,360 Gross margin 2,002,683

1,840,098

1,654,702 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 48.0 %

47.5 %

47.5 % Research and development 495,358

497,829

422,629 Selling, general and administrative 243,128

216,477

207,023 Restructuring charges, net - operating expenses —

(768)

2,021 Total operating expenses 738,486

713,538

631,673 Operating income 1,264,197

1,126,560

1,023,029 Operating income as a percent of revenue 30.3 %

29.1 %

29.4 % Other income (expense), net 30,081

27,796

2,601 Income before income taxes 1,294,278

1,154,356

1,025,630 Income tax expense (177,834)

(134,074)

(138,232) Net income $ 1,116,444

$ 1,020,282

$ 887,398 Pre-split:









Net income per share:









Basic $ 8.59

$ 7.81

$ 6.69 Diluted $ 8.56

$ 7.78

$ 6.66 Number of shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 129,924

130,633

132,584 Diluted 130,407

131,112

133,166 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 2.30

$ 2.00

$ 2.00 Post-split:









Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.86

$ 0.78

$ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.86

$ 0.78

$ 0.67 Number of shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 1,299,236

1,306,333

1,325,840 Diluted 1,304,066

1,311,118

1,331,664 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.23

$ 0.20

$ 0.20













LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

September 29,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 24,

2023

(unaudited)

(1)

(unaudited) ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,067,471

$ 5,847,856

$ 5,126,150 Accounts receivable, net 2,937,217

2,519,250

2,810,953 Inventories 4,209,878

4,217,924

4,747,781 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 277,802

298,190

308,678 Total current assets 13,492,368

12,883,220

12,993,562 Property and equipment, net 2,214,269

2,154,518

2,110,511 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,758,344

1,765,073

1,784,000 Other assets 2,067,508

1,941,917

1,650,384 Total assets $ 19,532,489

$ 18,744,728

$ 18,538,457 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 504,682

$ 504,814

$ 3,861 Other current liabilities 4,837,986

3,833,624

4,243,316 Total current liabilities 5,342,668

4,338,438

4,247,177 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 4,479,087

4,478,520

4,980,460 Income taxes payable 664,717

813,304

780,511 Other long-term liabilities 574,126

575,012

482,979 Total liabilities 11,060,598

10,205,274

10,491,127 Stockholders' equity (2) 8,471,891

8,539,454

8,047,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,532,489

$ 18,744,728

$ 18,538,457













(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 1,291,958 as of September 29, 2024, 1,303,769 as of June 30, 2024, and 1,320,721 as of September 24, 2023.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 29,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 24,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 1,116,444

$ 1,020,282

$ 887,398 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 94,295

88,357

90,479 Deferred income taxes (108,722)

(61,375)

(24,238) Equity-based compensation expense 80,011

79,092

67,211 Other, net (457)

(3,999)

(150) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 386,900

(259,927)

(69,537) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,568,471

862,430

951,163 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Capital expenditures and intangible assets (110,588)

(100,748)

(76,992) Net maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities —

—

7,275 Other, net 37

(865)

(4,966) Net cash used for investing activities (110,551)

(101,613)

(74,683) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Principal payments on debt, including finance lease obligations (934)

(949)

(253,109) Treasury stock purchases (997,035)

(373,550)

(843,238) Dividends paid (260,985)

(261,462)

(230,332) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan —

66,885

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net issuance costs (43)

2,796

2,818 Other, net (324)

(7,871)

(2,151) Net cash used for financing activities (1,259,321)

(574,151)

(1,326,012) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 22,682

(9,616)

(11,031) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 221,281

177,050

(460,563) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 5,850,803

5,673,753

5,587,372 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 6,072,084

$ 5,850,803

$ 5,126,809













(1) Restricted cash is reported within Other assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Financial Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 29,

2024

June 30,

2024 Revenue $ 4,167,976

$ 3,871,507 Gross margin $ 2,009,022

$ 1,876,345 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 48.2 %

48.5 % Operating expenses $ 722,148

$ 689,133 Operating income $ 1,286,874

$ 1,187,212 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 30.9 %

30.7 % Net income $ 1,121,507

$ 1,066,890 Pre-split:





Net income per diluted share $ 8.60

$ 8.14 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 130,407

131,112 Post-split:





Net income per diluted share $ 0.86

$ 0.81 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 1,304,066

1,311,118

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 29,

2024

June 30,

2024 U.S. GAAP net income $ 1,116,444

$ 1,020,282 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 3,076

3,076 Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation increase - cost of goods sold 3,263

2,488 Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold —

5,276 Transformational costs - cost of goods sold —

25,407 EDC related liability valuation increase - research and development 8,136

4,479 Transformational costs - Research and development —

8,469 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative 692

770 EDC related liability valuation increase - selling, general and administrative 7,510

2,986 Transformational costs - selling, general and administrative —

8,469 Restructuring charges, net - operating expenses —

(768) Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net 765

759 Gain on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net (17,420)

(9,643) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (959)

(5,160) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,121,507

$ 1,066,890 Pre-split





Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.60

$ 8.14 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.56

$ 7.78 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 130,407

131,112 Post-split





Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.86

$ 0.81 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.86

$ 0.78 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 1,304,066

1,311,118

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 29,

2024

June 30,

2024 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 2,002,683

$ 1,840,098 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 3,076

3,076 EDC related liability valuation increase 3,263

2,488 Restructuring charges, net —

5,276 Transformational costs —

25,407 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 2,009,022

$ 1,876,345 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 48.0 %

47.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 48.2 %

48.5 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 738,486

$ 713,538 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (692)

(770) EDC related liability valuation increase (15,646)

(7,465) Restructuring charges, net —

768 Transformational costs —

(16,938) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 722,148

$ 689,133 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 1,264,197

$ 1,126,560 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,286,874

$ 1,187,212 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 30.3 %

29.1 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 30.9 %

30.7 %

