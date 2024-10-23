Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 29, 2024

Lam Research Corporation

Oct 23, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 29, 2024 (the "September 2024 quarter").

On May 21, 2024, the Company announced a ten-for-one stock split which was effective October 2, 2024. All references made to share or per share amounts in this press release have been adjusted to reflect the stock split, unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

  • Revenue of $4.17 billion.
  • U.S. GAAP gross margin of 48.0%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 30.3%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.2%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 30.9%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended

September 29, 2024 and June 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points) 

 

U.S. GAAP


September 2024

June 2024

Change Q/Q

Revenue

$                4,167,976

$                3,871,507

+ 8 %

Gross margin as percentage of revenue

48.0 %

47.5 %

+ 50 bps

Operating income as percentage of revenue

30.3 %

29.1 %

+ 120 bps

Diluted EPS pre-split

$                          8.56

$                          7.78

+ 10 %

Diluted EPS post-split

$                          0.86

$                          0.78

+ 10 %







Non-GAAP


September 2024

June 2024

Change Q/Q

Revenue

$                4,167,976

$                3,871,507

+ 8 %

Gross margin as percentage of revenue

48.2 %

48.5 %

- 30 bps

Operating income as percentage of revenue

30.9 %

30.7 %

+ 20 bps

Diluted EPS pre-split

$                          8.60

$                          8.14

+ 6 %

Diluted EPS post-split

$                          0.86

$                          0.81

+ 6 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2024 quarter, revenue was $4,168 million, gross margin was $2,003 million, or 48.0% of revenue, operating expenses were $738 million, operating income was 30.3% of revenue, and net income was $1,116 million, or $0.86 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $3,872 million, gross margin of $1,840 million, or 47.5% of revenue, operating expenses of $714 million, operating income of 29.1% of revenue, and net income of $1,020 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (the "June 2024 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2024 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $2,009 million, or 48.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $722 million, non-GAAP operating income was 30.9% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $1,122 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,876 million, or 48.5% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $689 million, non-GAAP operating income of 30.7% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $1,067 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the June 2024 quarter.

"With continued strong execution, Lam delivered financial performance ahead of expectations," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking forward, etch and deposition are fundamental to enabling the next generation of semiconductors. Our investments in key technology inflections position us well to outperform WFE growth in 2025 and beyond."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances increased to $6.1 billion at the end of the September 2024 quarter compared to $5.9 billion at the end of the June 2024 quarter. The increase was primarily the result of cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by cash deployed for capital return activities and capital expenditures during the quarter.

Deferred revenue at the end of the September 2024 quarter increased to $2,047 million compared to $1,552 million as of the end of the June 2024 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom control does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $184 million as of September 29, 2024 and $98 million as of June 30, 2024.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the September 2024 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region

Revenue

China

37 %

Korea

18 %

Taiwan

15 %

United States

12 %

Japan

7 %

Southeast Asia

6 %

Europe

5 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:

Three Months Ended

September 29,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 24,
2023

(In thousands)

Systems revenue

$              2,392,730

$              2,169,885

$              2,056,655

Customer support-related revenue and other

1,775,246

1,701,622

1,425,407

$              4,167,976

$              3,871,507

$              3,482,062






Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended December 29, 2024, Lam is providing the following guidance: 

U.S. GAAP

Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP











Revenue

$4.30 Billion

+/-

$300 Million


$4.30 Billion

+/-

$300 Million

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue

46.9 %

+/-

1 %

$   2.8

Million

47.0 %

+/-

1 %

Operating income as a percentage of revenue

29.9 %

+/-

1 %

$   3.4

Million

30.0 %

+/-

1 %

Net income per diluted share

$0.87

+/-

$0.10

$   3.9

Million

$0.87

+/-

$0.10

Diluted share count

1.29 Billion


1.29 Billion

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

  • Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2.8 million.

  • Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3.4 million.

  • Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3.4 million; amortization of debt discounts, $0.8 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($0.3 million); totaling $3.9 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the September 2024 and June 2024 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items. The June 2024 non-GAAP results also exclude net restructuring charges, and transformational costs.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating income and net income; our operational execution; the technologies that will enable the next generation of semiconductors; the extent of our investments in product development and the relevance of those investments to key technology inflections; our competitive positioning; wafer fabrication equipment ("WFE") spending growth; and our positioning and prospects for performance relative to WFE growth. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited) 


Three Months Ended

September 29,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 24,
2023

Revenue

$      4,167,976

$      3,871,507

$      3,482,062

Cost of goods sold

2,165,293

2,026,133

1,819,420

Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold


5,276

7,940

Total cost of goods sold

2,165,293

2,031,409

1,827,360

Gross margin

2,002,683

1,840,098

1,654,702

Gross margin as a percent of revenue

48.0 %

47.5 %

47.5 %

Research and development

495,358

497,829

422,629

Selling, general and administrative

243,128

216,477

207,023

Restructuring charges, net - operating expenses


(768)

2,021

Total operating expenses

738,486

713,538

631,673

Operating income

1,264,197

1,126,560

1,023,029

Operating income as a percent of revenue

30.3 %

29.1 %

29.4 %

Other income (expense), net

30,081

27,796

2,601

Income before income taxes

1,294,278

1,154,356

1,025,630

Income tax expense

(177,834)

(134,074)

(138,232)

Net income

$      1,116,444

$      1,020,282

$         887,398

Pre-split:




Net income per share:




Basic

$                8.59

$                7.81

$                6.69

Diluted

$                8.56

$                7.78

$                6.66

Number of shares used in per share calculations:




Basic

129,924

130,633

132,584

Diluted

130,407

131,112

133,166

Cash dividend declared per common share

$                2.30

$                2.00

$                2.00

Post-split:




Net income per share:




Basic

$                0.86

$                0.78

$                0.67

Diluted

$                0.86

$                0.78

$                0.67

Number of shares used in per share calculations:




Basic

1,299,236

1,306,333

1,325,840

Diluted

1,304,066

1,311,118

1,331,664

Cash dividend declared per common share

$                0.23

$                0.20

$                0.20






LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

September 29,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 24,
2023

(unaudited)

(1)

(unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$         6,067,471

$         5,847,856

$         5,126,150

Accounts receivable, net

2,937,217

2,519,250

2,810,953

Inventories

4,209,878

4,217,924

4,747,781

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

277,802

298,190

308,678

Total current assets

13,492,368

12,883,220

12,993,562

Property and equipment, net

2,214,269

2,154,518

2,110,511

Goodwill and intangible assets

1,758,344

1,765,073

1,784,000

Other assets

2,067,508

1,941,917

1,650,384

Total assets

$       19,532,489

$       18,744,728

$       18,538,457

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$            504,682

$            504,814

$                 3,861

Other current liabilities

4,837,986

3,833,624

4,243,316

Total current liabilities

5,342,668

4,338,438

4,247,177

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

4,479,087

4,478,520

4,980,460

Income taxes payable

664,717

813,304

780,511

Other long-term liabilities

574,126

575,012

482,979

Total liabilities

11,060,598

10,205,274

10,491,127

Stockholders' equity (2)

8,471,891

8,539,454

8,047,330

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       19,532,489

$       18,744,728

$       18,538,457






(1)

Derived from audited financial statements.

(2)

Common shares issued and outstanding were 1,291,958 as of September 29, 2024, 1,303,769 as of June 30, 2024, and 1,320,721 as of September 24, 2023.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 29,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 24,
2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net income

$            1,116,444

$            1,020,282

$               887,398

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

94,295

88,357

90,479

Deferred income taxes

(108,722)

(61,375)

(24,238)

Equity-based compensation expense

80,011

79,092

67,211

Other, net

(457)

(3,999)

(150)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

386,900

(259,927)

(69,537)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,568,471

862,430

951,163

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures and intangible assets

(110,588)

(100,748)

(76,992)

Net maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities



7,275

Other, net

37

(865)

(4,966)

Net cash used for investing activities

(110,551)

(101,613)

(74,683)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Principal payments on debt, including finance lease obligations

(934)

(949)

(253,109)

Treasury stock purchases

(997,035)

(373,550)

(843,238)

Dividends paid

(260,985)

(261,462)

(230,332)

Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan


66,885

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net issuance costs

(43)

2,796

2,818

Other, net

(324)

(7,871)

(2,151)

Net cash used for financing activities

(1,259,321)

(574,151)

(1,326,012)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

22,682

(9,616)

(11,031)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

221,281

177,050

(460,563)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period (1)

5,850,803

5,673,753

5,587,372

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1)

$            6,072,084

$            5,850,803

$            5,126,809






(1)

Restricted cash is reported within Other assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 29,
2024

June 30,
2024

Revenue

$        4,167,976

$        3,871,507

Gross margin

$        2,009,022

$        1,876,345

Gross margin as percentage of revenue

48.2 %

48.5 %

Operating expenses

$           722,148

$           689,133

Operating income

$        1,286,874

$        1,187,212

Operating income as a percentage of revenue

30.9 %

30.7 %

Net income

$        1,121,507

$        1,066,890

Pre-split:


Net income per diluted share

$                 8.60

$                 8.14

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted

130,407

131,112

Post-split:


Net income per diluted share

$                 0.86

$                 0.81

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted

1,304,066

1,311,118

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 

 

Three Months Ended

September 29,
2024

June 30,
2024

U.S. GAAP net income

$           1,116,444

$           1,020,282

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:


Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold

3,076

3,076

Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation increase - cost of goods sold

3,263

2,488

Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold


5,276

Transformational costs - cost of goods sold


25,407

EDC related liability valuation increase - research and development

8,136

4,479

Transformational costs - Research and development


8,469

Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative

692

770

EDC related liability valuation increase - selling, general and administrative

7,510

2,986

Transformational costs - selling, general and administrative


8,469

Restructuring charges, net - operating expenses


(768)

Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net

765

759

Gain on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net

(17,420)

(9,643)

Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(959)

(5,160)

Non-GAAP net income

$           1,121,507

$           1,066,890

Pre-split


Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$                    8.60

$                    8.14

U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share

$                    8.56

$                    7.78

U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation

130,407

131,112

Post-split


Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$                    0.86

$                    0.81

U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share

$                    0.86

$                    0.78

U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation

1,304,066

1,311,118

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited) 


Three Months Ended

September 29,
2024

June 30,
2024

U.S. GAAP gross margin

$        2,002,683

$        1,840,098

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:


Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations

3,076

3,076

EDC related liability valuation increase

3,263

2,488

Restructuring charges, net


5,276

Transformational costs


25,407

Non-GAAP gross margin

$        2,009,022

$        1,876,345

U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue

48.0 %

47.5 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue

48.2 %

48.5 %

U.S. GAAP operating expenses

$           738,486

$           713,538

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:


Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations

(692)

(770)

EDC related liability valuation increase

(15,646)

(7,465)

Restructuring charges, net


768

Transformational costs


(16,938)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$           722,148

$           689,133

U.S. GAAP operating income

$        1,264,197

$        1,126,560

Non-GAAP operating income

$        1,286,874

$        1,187,212

U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue

30.3 %

29.1 %

Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue

30.9 %

30.7 %

Lam Research Corporation Contacts:
Ram Ganesh, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

