Lamb Weston Holdings, Maxim Integrated Products and Diamondback Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 3:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) will replace Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE: COL) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent CACI International Inc. (NASD:CACI) will replace Lamb Weston Holdings in the S&P MidCap 400, and Addus HomeCare Corp. (NASD:ADUS) will replace CACI International in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 & 100 constituent United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) is acquiring Rockwell Collins in a deal expected to close tonight pending final conditions.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) will replace Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 & 100 constituent CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) is acquiring Aetna in a deal expected to close on November 28 pending final conditions.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASD:FANG) will replace Stericycle Inc. (NASD:SRCL) in the S&P 500, and Stericycle will replace Energen Corp. (NYSE: EGN) in the S&P MidCap 400. Diamondback Energy is acquiring Energen in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals. Stericycle is ranked near the bottom of the S&P 500 and has a market capitalization more appropriate for the mid-cap market space.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) will replace LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) in the S&P MidCap 400. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is acquiring LaSalle Hotel Properties in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products. Headquartered in Eagle, ID, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Packaged Foods & Meats Sub-Industry index.

CACI International provides information solutions and services. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

Addus HomeCare provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization. Headquartered in Frisco, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.

Maxim Integrated Products designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Semiconductors Sub-Industry index.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company. Headquartered in Midland, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Stericycle provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. Headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Environmental & Facilities Services Sub-Industry index.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Hotel & Resorts REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – DECEMBER 3, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Lamb Weston Holdings Consumer Staples Packaged Foods & Meats

Maxim Integrated Products Information Technology Semiconductors

Diamondback Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Rockwell Collins Industrials Aerospace & Defense

Aetna Health Care Managed Health Care

Stericycle Industrials Environmental & Facilities Services

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – DECEMBER 3, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED CACI International Information Technology IT Consulting & Other Services

Stericycle Industrials Environmental & Facilities Services

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Real Estate Hotel & Resorts REITs DELETED Lamb Weston Holdings Consumer Staples Packaged Foods & Meats

Energen Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

LaSalle Hotel Properties Real Estate Hotel & Resort REITs

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – DECMEBER 3, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Addus HomeCare Health Care Health Care Services DELETED CACI International Information Technology IT Consulting & Other Services

