Lambie Heating & Air Conditioning: A Legacy of Service and Resilience in Peoria, IL

Lambie Heating & Air Conditioning has been a cornerstone of the HVAC industry in Peoria, IL for decades, offering top-tier services and establishing a lasting legacy built on resilience and dedication. The company's rich history is a testament to its commitment to excellence and community.

PEORIA, Ill., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambie Heating & Air Conditioning, a premier provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services, is proud to highlight its unique and inspiring history. This family-owned business has grown from humble beginnings to become a trusted name in the industry, providing 24-hour heating and air conditioning repair, as well as expert boiler service.

Robin Hastings, the current head of Lambie Heating & Air Conditioning, shares the remarkable journey of the company: "Every company has their own story, but I think ours is pretty unique. My grandfather started the company after returning from World War II. My understanding is he was part of the Normandy Storm on D-Day. Unfortunately, he returned home with some demons because of his experiences. He started the business because he was unable to keep a job as a result of being an alcoholic. He did eventually successfully deal with his addiction, and here I am 60 years later."

Lambie Heating & Air Conditioning's story is one of overcoming adversity and achieving success through perseverance. The company was founded by a man who, despite facing significant personal challenges, channeled his struggles into building a business that would stand the test of time. This spirit of resilience continues to define the company today.

The company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has earned it a stellar reputation in the Peoria community. Their team of highly trained professionals ensures that every job is completed to the highest standards, providing peace of mind to homeowners and businesses alike.

"We believe in supporting our community and making a positive impact," says Robin Hastings. "Our team is passionate about what we do, and we are proud to contribute to the health and comfort of our neighbors and friends."

As a licensed and insured company with a long-standing track record of excellence, Lambie Heating & Air Conditioning is a trusted partner for all HVAC needs in Peoria, IL. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has set them apart in the industry, ensuring that they remain the go-to provider for heating and cooling services in the area.

