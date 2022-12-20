LAMEA Application Management Services Market Report 2022: Reduction in Maintenance Costs and Intervals Fuels Adoption

Dec 20, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LAMEA Application Management Services Market By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, By Deployment Type, By Services Type, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Application Management Services Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Application Management Services assure that applications are well-managed, allowing application development teams to devote more time to new ideas, make key business decisions, and deliver support more quickly and efficiently. Teamwork, fresh creative ideas, and a fluid flow of information help to break down barriers between the teams.
By coordinating design, development, and testing activities, Application Management Services reduce maintenance costs and intervals. Application Management Services also improve the availability and performance of important applications, which improves business performance and revenue streams.
LAMEA has a huge number of startups intended to offer application management services to various large-sized, medium-sized, and small-sized enterprises across the region. Moreover, countries like Brazil and Argentina comprise a robust application management and development infrastructure which is focused on serving large enterprises of the region.
The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,151.5 million by 2027. The Argentina market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.3% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The UAE market is experiencing a CAGR of 22.3% during (2021 - 2027).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises and
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail & eCommerce
- Government & Defense
- Manufacturing and
- Others
By Deployment Type
- On-premise and
- Cloud
By Services Type
- Application Portfolio Assessment
- Application Security
- Application Modernization
- Web & Mobile
- Cloud Application Migration and
- Others
By Country
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Accenture PLC
- Fujitsu Limited
- IBM Corporation
- DXC Technology Company
- HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)
- Wipro Limited
- Atos Group
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Tech Mahindra Limited
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Organization Size
Chapter 5. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Industry Vertical
Chapter 6. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 7. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Services Type
Chapter 8. LAMEA Application Management Services Market by Country
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
