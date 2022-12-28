LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Grow by 22.4% Annually Through 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



P2P charging could be included in P2P energy portals in the future as part of a larger smart grid implementation. It is expected to allow EVs to be used for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) applications, such as peak shaving during periods of high grid energy demand or providing additional storage in the event of excess renewable generation at a specific time of day. EVs can benefit from solutions that include two-way charges.



P2P charging can likely operate as a major driver of significant EV adoption in the years to come by alleviating range anxiety and enabling manufacturers to compete in the market.



For all battery-electric vehicles, local emissions are zero (BEVs). Moreover, because PHEVs and HEVs are more effective than fuel vehicles, they produce significantly fewer harmful emissions, even while purely running on gasoline. There's a widespread misconception that electric vehicle production as well as the energy electricity needed to charge them produces the same amount of damaging pollution as gas-powered automobiles. Electric vehicles emit fewer pollutants.

Electric vehicles is expected to likely to get cleaner as the networks that power them expand their reliance on renewable energy sources. EVgo uses 100% renewable power from solar and wind power to all of its chargers. Thus, the environment friendly nature of the EVs is likely to attract a lot of consumers in the near future, and as a consequence, the peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market is likely to grow.



The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced the EV Green Charger initiative, which offers an infrastructure of electric vehicle chargers across the city. As part of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, this program supports Dubai's efforts to develop innovative and sustainable transportation solutions, reducing carbon emissions in the transportation industry. The number of registered electric vehicles in Dubai has increased as a result of DEWA's continued growth of this initiative and the debut of its free-charging incentive.



In Israel, Better Place began constructing its first electrical vehicles network in collaboration with Renault, a French automaker. Better Place proposed a detailed network development proposal in March 2011, which included 40 battery exchange stations and 400 charging stations around Israel. At the end of 2011, 200 locations were stated to be under construction or planned, however that objective was not met. Better Place filed bankruptcy in Israel on May 26, 2013, after terminating its initiatives in the majority of markets.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $6,311.1 Thousands by 2028. The Argentina market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Application

Residential

Apartments



Private Homes

Commercial

Destination Charging Station



Fleet Charging Station



Workplace Charging Station



Others

By Charger Type

Level 2

Level 1

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)

Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)

EVBox (Engie SA)

EVmeter LTD.

Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)

Innogy SE (E. ON SE)

Power Hero, Inc.

Webasto Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market



Chapter 4. LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Application



Chapter 5. LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charger Type



Chapter 6. LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

