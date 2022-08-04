LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow at 7.8% Annually Through 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Release Liner and Linerless), By Printing Technology, By Nature, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Self-Adhesive Labels Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Due to expanding consumer knowledge of product components, demand for self-adhesive labels is rapidly increasing and is expected to continue to rise at a stable rate in the future years. The market's expansion is being fueled by an increase in demand for transportation and logistics services throughout the world. Strict government laws concerning food safety in growing nations are forcing the Self-Adhesive Labels Market forward. Furthermore, the flexible packaging sector, together with rising consumer goods demand, presents substantial potential prospects for the market.



Because of their excellent labeling solutions and cost savings, these labels are becoming increasingly popular among manufacturers. This contributes to the market's continued expansion. However, the market expansion may be hampered by fluctuating raw material prices and a lack of information regarding various types of labeling processes.



The Latin American market is expected to increase as a result of the industrialization of nations like Brazil, Argentina, and others. The growth of the regional market will be aided by the expansion of the e-commerce industry, manufacturing bases, and other industrial activity. The worldwide self-adhesive labels market in MEA is expected to increase steadily throughout the projected period. Extreme weather, reliance on packaged food crops, and the need for packaged foods are all contributing to the region's worldwide self-adhesive labels market growth.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.1 billion by 2027. The Argentina market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The UAE market is expected to experience a CAGR of 7.5% during (2021 - 2027).



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Release Liner

Linerless

By Printing Technology

Flexography

Digital Printing

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure

Letterpress,

Others

By Nature

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable

By Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

E-Commerce

Retail Labels

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Country: Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.



Key Market Players

Multi-Color Corporation (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice)

Coveris Holdings S.A. (Sun Capital Partners)

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

CCL Industries, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Lintec Corporation

Skanem AS

All4Labels Group GmbH (Triton Investments Advisers LLP)

Lecta Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Type



Chapter 4. LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Printing Technology



Chapter 5. LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Nature



Chapter 6. LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Application



Chapter 7. LAMEA Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

