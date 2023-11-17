Lamoille Health Partners Achieves Top Honors in Clinical Quality Leadership Awards by HRSA

Lamoille Health Partners now ranks in the top 20% of US Health Centers for quality outcomes.



MORRISVILLE, Vt., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamoille Health Partners has been recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Health Center Quality Leader, ranking among the top 20% of US health centers for best overall clinical performance in 2023. This new Silver Level status validates Lamoille Health Partners' dedication to quality care and access to members of its communities, increasing from Bronze level in 2022.

Lamoille Health Partners Receives 3 CHRQ Awards

The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) recognizes Health Center Program awardees and look-alikes (LALs) that have made notable quality improvement achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, and health information technology through its Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges. HRSA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is the primary federal agency for improving health care to people who are geographically isolated, economically or medically vulnerable.

"These CHQR awards symbolize our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and innovation in delivering high-quality, accessible services to our communities," said Lamoille Health Partners President and CEO Stuart G. May. "This accomplishment reflects the tireless efforts and dedication of our passionate staff who consistently provide high-quality care services to foster healthier lives and stronger communities."

Lamoille Health Partners also received the following recognitions:

Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality: Recognizes health centers that meet all criteria to optimize HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care.





Recognizes health centers that meet all criteria to optimize HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care. Addressing Social Risk Factors : This new achievement recognizes health centers who are increasing the number of patients receiving enabling services throughout their communities.





: This new achievement recognizes health centers who are increasing the number of patients receiving enabling services throughout their communities. Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition (PCMH): Recognizes health centers with PCMH recognition in one or more delivery sites.

"Our dedication to value-based care, exemplified by these CHQR awards, is consistent in directing our mission to ensure we deliver premier patient-centric care for everyone in our communities," said Lamoille Health Partners President and CEO Stuart G. May. "By offering integrated whole-person care, we leverage optimal healthcare resources to provide comprehensive services encompassing physical, behavioral, emotional and social-based services, enhancing care coordination, well-being and health outcomes."

About Lamoille Health Partners:

Lamoille Health Partners is the only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Lamoille County. Committed to high-quality, whole-person care with a superior patient experience, Lamoille Health Partners delivers on its mission to help people live their best lives by providing premier, comprehensive healthcare for everyone including: family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, psychiatry, behavioral health, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, onsite pharmacy services, and community health. Lamoille Health Partners also funds The Lamoille Health Collaborative, a partnership of community health organizations that share resources and expertise to advance population health and wellness. For more information, visit lamoillehealthpartners.org.

Contact:

Stuart May, President and CEO

[email protected]

802-888-0901

SOURCE Lamoille Health Partners