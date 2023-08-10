Lamoille Health Partners Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Family Practice Associates

Lamoille Health Partners further extends access to high-quality care services in Vermont with the addition of the Cambridge-based primary care provider to its health center network,



MORRISVILLE, Vt., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamoille Health Partners today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Family Practice Associates, an independent primary care provider located at 272 North Main Street in Cambridge, Vermont. Pending final regulatory approval, the transaction will bring a third family medicine practice location to the growing Lamoille Health Partners quality care network.

The acquisition aligns with Lamoille Health Partners' commitment to expand consumer access to health and wellness services in the Lamoille Valley to create healthy, thriving communities.

"As the only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the county, we're relentlessly focused on our purpose to ensure everyone in the community can live their best lives," said Lamoille Health Partners President and CEO Stuart G. May. "By expanding our footprint to the western edge of the county with the planned acquisition of Family Practice Associates, we can serve more families and individuals with access to high-quality services. We can continue to optimize care with integrated Lamoille Health Partners services, such as nutrition programs, health education, care coordination, pharmacy services, 340B discounts on medications, and medication-assisted treatment for substance use, just to name a few."

Under May's leadership, Lamoille Health Partners has grown significantly to touch the lives of more community members than ever before. Today, more than 19,000 people trust Lamoille Health Partners with their healthcare needs. The dedicated FQHC organization is recognized by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance for notable achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, health information technology, and COVID-19 public health emergency response. Lamoille Health Partners ranks among the top 30% of all HRSA-supported health centers nationally for best overall clinical performance.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in October 2023. Family Practice Associates will continue to serve patients in its current location with its team of health professionals and support staff and will be rebranded as Lamoille Health Family Medicine Cambridge.

"Family Practice Associates has been supported by their community and community board for nearly 5 decades. We're eager to proactively build upon that trust and extend our patient services in Cambridge to further support the needs of our neighbors," May said. "By making comprehensive primary care services more accessible, we're delivering not only premier healthcare, but also excellent value that contributes to improved outcomes and stronger economic growth in Vermont."

About Family Practice Associates:

An independent medical practice, Family Practice Associates for the past forty-eight years has been providing primary care, pediatric care, women's health, mental health screenings, chronic condition management, prevention, education, and resources to advance health and wellness. Supported by the community and their community board, Patients are cared for by a clinical team of board-certified family medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, and other professional staff.

About Lamoille Health Partners:

Lamoille Health Partners is the only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Lamoille County. Committed to high-quality, whole-person care with a superior patient experience, Lamoille Health Partners delivers on its mission to help people live their best lives by providing premier, comprehensive healthcare for everyone including: family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, psychiatry, behavioral health, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, onsite pharmacy services, and community health. Lamoille Health Partners also funds The Lamoille Health Collaborative, a partnership of community health organizations that share resources and expertise to advance population health and wellness. For more information, visit lamoillehealthpartners.org.

Contact:

Stuart May, President and CEO

[email protected]

802-888-0901

SOURCE Lamoille Health Partners