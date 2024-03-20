Lancaster Commission Approves Element Resources Green Hydrogen Production Facility

LANCASTER, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster, California, is proud to announce that the Lancaster Planning Commission has approved Element Resources' Lancaster Clean Energy Center—a renewable hydrogen production facility utilizing photovoltaic (PV) solar for its power supply.

In 2023, the City of Lancaster and Element Resources announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their partnership. The Lancaster Clean Energy Center is only one step in a long plan to collaborate on developing Lancaster's renewable hydrogen infrastructure, supplying hydrogen locally, and working with other partners to expand the broader hydrogen supply chain. Beyond this, the energy center will bring about 35 new high-paying, permanent jobs to the people of Lancaster and hundreds of highly skilled union positions during the construction phase.

The center will be divided into two sites: the first at 442 acres and the second at 896 acres. Six-hundred-fifty megawatts (MW) of ground-mounted PV solar arrays will power the center with an additional 330 MWh of long-duration battery energy storage to provide power during times of low solar output. The renewable hydrogen production plant will incorporate 400 MWe of hydrogen production and liquefied and gaseous hydrogen storage. On-site, there will be two cylindrical tanks and three spherical liquified hydrogen storage tanks, facilities for filling hydrogen transport trailers and zero-emission hydrogen vehicles and trucks, control and office buildings, warehouse and service buildings, and cooling towers.

"We are thrilled to take the next step in our partnership with Element Resources and reap those benefits that come with green energy business development," said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, adding that the Clean Energy Center will bring unprecedented business and economic opportunities to the city. "The new Lancaster Clean Energy Center is going to create multiple high-paying union jobs for our residents. Once again, we see what happens when a city can attract top companies— they invest in the city and provide job prospects for the locals."

"We are delighted to take this next step in the development of the Lancaster Clean Energy Center," said Steve Meheen, Chairman & CEO of Element Resources. "We look forward to working with the City of Lancaster to further this project and generate economic opportunity for the local community and accelerate California's efforts to meet its ambitious emissions targets."

About Element Resources

Element Resources Inc. is a development company focused on the production of 100% Green Hydrogen. Based in Houston, TX, Element supports its numerous California initiatives from its San Diego office. The company's key personnel have over 100 years' energy sector development experience. Element selectively invests in hydrogen-related technologies that enable production of zero carbon fuel and holds patents for large capacity, low-cost underground hydrogen storage and advanced, lower-cost hydrogen electrolyzer catalysts.

About the City of Lancaster, CA

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow.

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

